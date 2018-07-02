2020 forward Taj Thweatt impresses at Temple's team camp
Temple could be close to extending a scholarship offer to class of 2020 forward Taj Thweatt. Thweatt, a 6-foot-6, 180-pound wing from New Jersey’s Wildwood Catholic, impressed the Owls’ coaching st...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news