Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-02 14:11:41 -0500') }} basketball Edit

2020 forward Taj Thweatt impresses at Temple's team camp

Matt Vender • OwlScoop.com
@Matt_Vender
Recruiting Analyst
Matt Vender has covered Temple football, basketball and recruiting since 2013.

Temple could be close to extending a scholarship offer to class of 2020 forward Taj Thweatt. Thweatt, a 6-foot-6, 180-pound wing from New Jersey’s Wildwood Catholic, impressed the Owls’ coaching st...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}