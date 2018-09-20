3-star forward Donta Scott recaps official visit to Temple
Temple hosted class of 2019 forward Donta Scott of North Philadelphia’s Imhotep Charter for an official visit from Tuesday to Thursday. Scott, a 3-star prospect by Rivals, was at Maryland this past...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news