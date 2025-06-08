3-star OL becomes Temple's second 2026 verbal

Watkins, as OwlScoop reported, was one of nearly 20 official visitors at Temple this weekend and became the Owls’ second verbal commitment from the 2026 class, joining edge rusher Uyi Igiehon from North Jersey’s Hillside High School.

Rivals ranks Watkins as the No. 14 overall player in the state of Maryland. He has garnered offers from several Power Four programs, including Boston College, Maryland, Pitt and Virginia Tech.

Stay tuned to OwlScoop for more on Temple's first big official visit weekend of the 2026 recruiting cycle.