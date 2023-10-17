Temple may have kissed its bowl dreams goodbye Saturday, and head coach Stan Drayton seemed to realize that.

In his weekly Monday press conference, in between updating quarterback E.J. Warner’s status and ensuring fans there was more to get out of his team, Drayton continuously talked about Temple’s several missed assignments.

He kept coming back to one number that soured the expression on his face each time he mentioned it.

“We’ve struggled, that’s the obvious,” Drayton said. “We missed 21 tackles in this last ball game. We had two opportunities to intercept the football. We forced two fumbles. If you look at the third quarter, our defense flashed that they can be decent, we just haven't put it all together."

Drayton’s defense struggled in Temple’s 45-14 loss at North Texas. On Friday, the Owls will face SMU, the second-best team in the conference, at Lincoln Financial Field. Drayton said Warner is “day to day” as he continues toward working his way out of the program’s concussion protocol after missing last Saturday’s game. If Warner can’t go, Drayton said Quincy Patterson would start again and that junior college transfer Forrest Brock would back him up.

Drayton spoke about the matchup with SMU and injury updates, but he also talked with some emotion about what keeps him going through the struggles this season has presented. Temple’s head coach was upset with the problems the team displayed, but he remained confident in his players’ ability to turn around their fortunes.

“When you're raising young men and they're spending so much time in this building – and I know you guys want results - if you have the will to fight for something, it will shine for you," Drayton said. "I know my players are working their butts off.”

You can watch Drayton’s full session below.