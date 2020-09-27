OwlScoop - A familiar name could be a factor on Temple's defensive line

As soon as he stepped onto Temple’s campus, Evan Boozer was immediately welcomed by his teammates because of his resemblance to his older brother.

Boozer’s older brother is former Temple offensive lineman Cole Boozer, who played in 39 games during his career at Temple and spent his last two seasons playing right tackle after transitioning from tight end.

After the older Boozer went undrafted in the 2018 NFL Draft, he was signed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ practice squad. After his stint with the Buccaneers, Boozer was drafted by the DC Defenders in the inaugural XFL Draft in 2019.

Cole Boozer was respected by former head coaches Matt Rhule and Geoff Collins, which made Evan’s transition to North Broad a lot easier since Collins was his first college coach.

“Coaches would see me, players would see me, they’d be like ‘That’s little Booz, that’s little Booz, man,’” the younger Boozer said during Friday’s media availability. “It was basically just like a sort of free-flowing thing moving in, and it just felt all-natural. And it just felt like the best fit for me.”

Now Evan Boozer is creating his own path as an Owl, playing opposite of the position his brother played, as a defensive end. As a high schooler at Loyola Blakefield in Towson, Maryland, Boozer played both defensive end and defensive tackle and believes he can do the same at Temple.

“When I was a freshman in here, trying to do one-on-one drills, it didn’t matter where I played. I just wanted to get the reps and get the practice and training that I needed,” Boozer said. “From me playing in high school to playing d-tackle to moving back outside, I was just sort of comfortable with both sides, and so I’m just really there to just be wherever the coaches need me to be.”

This season will be the first in which Boozer is expected to see playing time. After not playing as a true freshman in 2018, Boozer took a redshirt year. In 2019, Boozer missed the entire season after recovering from knee surgery during the prior offseason.

Even though Boozer has yet to play a game in an Owls’ uniform, he has earned the praise of the coaching staff, including head coach Rod Carey.

“I think that [Boozer] has done a really nice job,” Carey said during Tuesday’s media session. “What does that look like for him? Where is that for him? I can’t quite quantify that yet, because this is my first time ever coaching [Boozer,] but I’ve really liked what I’ve seen.”

“Evan has done really well," Temple defensive line coach Walter Stewart said back on Aug. 28. "He’s kind of the Swiss army knife of the d-line, with him able to play the inside and outside. He’s back full tilt, full speed and has been getting a lot of work in.”

Boozer is competing for reps on a defensive line that’s returning a lot of talent from last season, but one that must also replace the production of former American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year Quincy Roche, who is now playing his final college season at Miami as a grad transfer after tallying 13 sacks and 19 tackles for a loss last fall with the Owls.

At the defensive tackle positions, Temple is returning Ifeanyi Maijeh and Dan Archibong. Last season, Maijeh earned first team All-American Athletic Conference honors and landed on the Bednarik Award and Nagurski Trophy Watch Lists.

At the defensive end position, Temple has added grad transfer Manny Walker from Wake Forest. Besides Walker, Arnold Ebiketie and Layton Jordan are also expected to compete for the outside positions.

And even if he's not starting, Boozer does seem to have the right team-first approach that could be an asset to that position.

"You get on the field and you work your butt off and you try to work as hard as you can," Boozer said. "But at the same time, you’re still pulling for your teammate to do just as well. Because at the end of the day, we’re all here for one goal, and that’s to win and win the championship and make our team a landmark on this conference."

Front page photo courtesy of OwlSports.com.