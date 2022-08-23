A legend retires

After starting the program 50 years ago, Temple women’s fencing head coach Nikki Franke has retired.

Jennie Salmon, a former fencer on Temple’s 1992 NCAA National Collegiate Championship team, has been hired to replace Franke. Franke and Salmon both spoke to the media Tuesday morning in the Fox-Gittis Room of the Liacouras Center.

Franke won 898 matches and 26 straight National Intercollegiate Women’s Fencing Association Championships while at Temple. She is the all-time winningest Temple women’s head coach in school history.

Franke has sent 37 fencers to 66 NCAA Tournament appearances, and 25 of her fencers combined for 35 All-American honors during their collegiate careers.

Temple’s Athletic Director Arthur Johnson learned of Franke’s plan to retire and attempted to change her mind at first.

“I was not shocked when she approached me,” Johnson said. “I tried to talk her out of it. I tried to give her some time. I tried to push it away and tried to ignore it. I also knew, and I am fully aware, that I didn’t know enough about fencing.

“I said to her, ‘Well, you got to find us a replacement,’” Johnson said. “So she said, ‘OK, I do have that covered.’”

Franke’s decision to retire from the program has been something she considered more recently.

“It’s just something that you think about,” Franke said, “and I have three granddaughters and just want to spend more family time. And so it was something that was kind of in the background. So I don’t know when I finally made that decision, but it’s hard to leave. I love these ladies to death.”

Salmon is taking over the program after coaching at Brandeis University, a Division III program, since 2018. She was a two-time captain at Temple and was selected to the Temple Athletics Hall of Fame in 2001.

In four years at Temple, Salmon was a two-time foil All-American. Franke watched Salmon as she developed into a leader.

“Whatever needed to be done, she could do (it),” Franke said. “She wanted to perfect her skills. She wanted to win and she was a great team player.”

“Jenny has always been a fighter,” Franke added, “and she has always been willing to learn and open to coaching. A great teammate. Those are the things I remember about her.”

Salmon coached three fencers that qualified for the 2020 NCAA Tournament and put together an impressive 2021-2022 season as well.

Salmon learned from Franke’s coaching style and has applied those lessons to her own coaching career.

“Well, the calmness is a big thing that Nikki (Franke) has definitely helped me with,” Salmon said. “I am a little bit more excitable. That’s the passion. And just the ability to know that you have to be able to provide the athletes with everything they can possibly need or want to be successful.”