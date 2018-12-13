A look at Manny Diaz's introductory press conference
After a six-day search, Temple formally announced former Miami defensive coordinator Manny Diaz Thursday afternoon as its new head football coach.
Diaz replaces Geoff Collins, who became Georgia Tech's coach after a two-year tenure with the Owls.
Thursday's press conference in the Fox-Gittis Room of the Liacouras Center also included opening remarks from Temple President Dr. Richard Englert and Athletic Director Pat Kraft.
Front page photo courtesy of Carli Showmaker.