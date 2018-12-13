Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-13 16:52:42 -0600') }} football Edit

A look at Manny Diaz's introductory press conference

Matt Vender • OwlScoop.com
@Matt_Vender
Recruiting Analyst
Matt Vender has covered Temple football, basketball and recruiting since 2013.

After a six-day search, Temple formally announced former Miami defensive coordinator Manny Diaz Thursday afternoon as its new head football coach.

Diaz replaces Geoff Collins, who became Georgia Tech's coach after a two-year tenure with the Owls.

Thursday's press conference in the Fox-Gittis Room of the Liacouras Center also included opening remarks from Temple President Dr. Richard Englert and Athletic Director Pat Kraft.

Front page photo courtesy of Carli Showmaker.

