After nearly four weeks of preseason camp, it was finally time to talk about something else Tuesday: Temple's 2018 season opener against Villanova.

The Owls and Wildcats will play at noon Saturday (ESPNews) at Lincoln Financial Field, and second-year Temple head coach Geoff Collins and several of his players were made available to reporters at the team's Edberg-Olson Hall complex. You can listen to those interviews here:

Geoff Collins

Delvon Randall

Matt Hennessy

Michael Dogbe

Ventell Bryant

The last time Temple and Villanova met, the Owls turned aside the Wildcats, 16-13, to give Collins his first win as Temple's head coach, and that win came courtesy of an Aaron Boumerhi game-winning field goal with just a minute left. The Wildcats, one of the better FCS programs in America, gave the Owls all they could handle that day, and so some of Tuesday's questions from the assembled media were a bit predictable and cliche. Mainly, this one:

Did you guys overlook them last year because they're an FCS program?

The resounding answer was no, and Collins and the team didn't seem to indicate that would be an issue this year in kicking off the season against a Villanova team ranked 19th nationally in both FCS polls.

Not to mention that Temple enters this game with a different starting quarterback in Frank Nutile, a new defensive coordinator in Andrew Thacker and an offense that eventually grew more comfortable and productive with offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude last season.

"We actually started (watching film) on them last week because we have such respect for who they are as a football program," Collins said.

Villanova succumbed to a number of injuries last season but has a lot of those key contributors back, including senior quarterback Zach Bednarczyk, who was lost for the season with an injury in week five last year. He completed 70 percent of his passes for 1,068 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions before he got hurt. And at the Linc last September, he hurt Temple to the tune of 27 of 41 passing for 382 yards and a touchdown.

"I think he's very accurate and sets deep in the pocket, so it's hard to get a pass rush on him," Collins said.

Among the other notable quotes and developments from Tuesday's press conference:

Collins said senior center Matt Hennessy will wear the No. 3 in practice as a single-digit player in the program, but NCAA rules prohibit offensive linemen from wearing single digit numbers. Collins said linebacker Chapelle Russell, who is returning after his second ACL injury, will wear No. 3 throughout the season. Both players were awarded the honor by a leadership council of players.

Russell, who suffered that second ACL injury prior to Temple's game against Cincinnati last November, was the Owls' leading tackler at the time with 70 stops.

"He hasn't dropped off at all," Collins said of Russell, a 6-foot-1, 215-pound redshirt junior out of New Jersey's Lakewood High School. "He may have even gotten better."

And Collins, who spent four years as an assistant at Mississippi State and two more at Florida in the SEC, called Hennessy "arguably as good of a center as I've seen in college football."

Speaking of the offensive line, Collins said true freshman Isaac Moore could get the start at left tackle if James McHale, who has been battling an injury, can't go.

"Uh, yes, he'd probably be the first option," Collins replied when asked if Moore would start in McHale's place. Moore, a 6-7, 305-pound native of Orebro, Sweden, enrolled at Temple last January, joined the Owls for spring ball and seems to have benefited from the experience. He's seen several first-team reps at left tackle throughout preseason camp and was at that position Tuesday in the period of practice made available to reporters.

Collins also talked about returning the No. 1 jersey to redshirt-senior wide receiver Ventell Bryant, who wore that number before losing it last season and donning No. 19. He earned it back Monday morning.

Bryant lost No. 1 last fall after Temple’s season-opening loss at Notre Dame, and he didn't make the trip to South Bend for the game. He was also held out of Temple's win over Navy on Nov. 2.

"The team went nuts for him," Collins said of the team's reaction when it found out Bryant had earned back No. 1. Collins also said Bryant, who caught 29 passes for 280 yards last season after posting totals of 54 receptions, 895 yards and four touchdowns in 2016, was outside at 9:30 p.m. Monday night at the team's facility catching passes.

So when did things turn around, Bryant was asked? When did his attitude change for the better?

"Everything started to click to me in the FIU game," Bryant said, referencing Temple's 28-3 win in the Gasparilla Bowl. "I was more locked in, willing to be the best teammate I could possibly be. I wasn't worried about all the downfalls I had last year. I just wanted to overcome that as best as I can, just coming in and being the best teammate I could be - cheering guys on even when I'm not in, blocking my tail off, running my routes to the right depth. Just competing every day and just coming in this spring and working my tail off, not complaining, working as hard as I can, just to show the guys that I'm worthy of this number and to be part of this team, and I feel like I did that."

Bryant turned in one of the highlights of Tuesday's practice when he hauled in a one-handed grab down the left sideline for a long completion from starting quarterback Frank Nutile with cornerback Linwood Crump in coverage.



