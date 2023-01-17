Tulsa won its seventh game in a row and moved into a first-place tie in the American Athletic Conference with a dominant, 69-57 win over Temple Tuesday night at the Liacouras Center in a game that was not as close as the final score would indicate.

Temple fell to 7-10 overall and 2-3 in conference play, while Tulas improved to 15-3 and a perfect 5-0 in the American. The Owls looked completely outmatched from tipoff, and the Golden Hurricane set the tone early with a 13-0 run that helped them build a 24-4 lead by the end of the first quarter.

Temple grabbed 13 offensive rebounds, committed just nine turnovers (a season-low) and swiped a season-best 12 steals, but 27.4 % shooting (20 of 73) hurt the Owls. Tarriyonna Gary scored a game-high 19 points and shot 5 of 8 from three-point range to lead Temple.

Tulsa clearly played up to its record and proved why it is one of the teams to beat in the AAC. The Golden Hurricane shot 46% (27 of 59) overall and 31% from three-point range, knocking down good looks set up by great ball movement and countless drives to the rim and kick outs to shooters that broke down the Owls’ defense.

“I think it was our shots not falling,” Temple first-year head coach Diane Richardson said. “We didn’t shoot the ball very well. The shots looked good, but they were just coming off and not taking anything away from Tulsa, but I think the main thing is our shots weren’t falling.”

Temple did show some fight in the second quarter but still found itself down by 24 at the half, 41-17. Temple made just seven field goals and had seven turnovers in the first half.

The Owls played better basketball in the second half by outscoring Tulsa, 40-28, but it wasn’t a big enough dent in the score to get back into the game after a rough start.

Shooting struggles

The biggest reason Temple wasn’t hanging early was its poor shooting. The Owls showed they could get to the basket fairly often, but they settled for too many threes and didn’t shoot it well from there, hitting just 1 of 6 from beyond the arc in the first quarter and a slightly-better 3 of 8 8 in the second quarter.

The Owls began to make more adjustments to drive to the rim in the second half by playing a stronger third quarter that saw them outscore the Golden Hurricane by 18-12. Fifteen of Gary’s 19 points came in the second half, as did all five of her three-pointers.

Temple’s leading scorer Aleah Nelson wasn’t afraid to shoot the basketball but knocked down just 4 of 21 shots from the floor, including 1 of 8 from beyond the arc and finished with 12 points. Tiarra East had 10 of her 12 points in the third quarter.

Gary’s 19 points, 10 above her season average, were a bright spot.

“I feel like my defense translates offense,” Gary said postgame. “So like in the first half, I wasn’t playing any defense as well, but they always say defense translates offense. So as long as we were getting stops, I just felt confident going on offense.”

Tulsa’s ball movement

Tulsa’s great shot selection and ball movement, mixed in with some defensive breakdowns by Temple, led to 20 assists on 27 field goals, with Delanie Crawford dishing out a team-high six assists. Crawford scored 12 points and was one of four Golden Hurricane players in double figures, led by Mattie Bittle’s 13. Ahrray Young and Temira Poindexter contributed 10 points apiece.

Crawford, Bittle and Poindexter are three of four Tulsa players who came into Tuesday night’s game averaging double figures.

Temple’s missed second-chance opportunities

While Richardson could be happy with her team’s 13 offensive rebounds, Temple only had eight second-chance points. The Owls continued to hustle and put effort into offensive rebounding but just didn’t execute when it came time to take advantage of those opportunities.

One of the things Temple certainly did to itself was miss multiple point-blank layups that needed to be made, regardless of the opponent, but especially especially against a team of Tulsa’s quality. Those mistakes didn’t let Temple get back into the game.

Up next

Temple will travel to Memphis on Saturday to take on the 10-8 Tigers at 3 p.m. on ESPN +. Memphis is 2-3 in the AAC, including an 80-69 loss at the Liacouras Center on Dec. 30 to the Owls.

Front page photo courtesy of Zamani Feelings.