The American Athletic Conference released its preseason media poll Tuesday at AAC Football Media Day, and the Owls were picked to finish 10th in the 14-team league, which includes six new programs from Conference USA.

Twenty first-place votes went to Tulane, which was predicted to repeat as the conference champion. The Green Wave are coming off a 2022 season that saw them rout UCF in the conference championship game last December in New Orleans and then outlast USC 46-45 nearly a month later in the Cotton Bowl. UTSA, one of the newcomers from Conference USA, garnered nine first-place votes and was predicted to finish second. SMU picked up three first-place votes to finish third in the poll.

Temple, which went 3-9 overall and 1-7 in American Athletic Conference play last year in head coach Stan Drayton’s first season with the program, will start preseason camp next week.

After four straight nonconference games, starting with the Sept. 2 season opener against Akron at Lincoln Financial Field, Temple will open AAC play on the road in a nationally-televised Thursday night game at Tulsa on Sept. 28 on ESPN. Nine days later, the Owls will host UTSA, which went 11-3 last season, in their AAC home opener at the Linc on Saturday, Oct. 7 in the program’s homecoming game.