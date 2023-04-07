Temple tight ends and special teams coach Adam Scheier spoke with reporters on Zoom Thursday afternoon for the first time this spring.

A veteran college assistant with nine previous coaching stops on his resume before joining Stan Drayton’s Temple staff prior to last season, Scheier is working with special teams units that need to improve from where they were last season, particularly with kickoffs, kick and punt returns. Temple finished ninth in the American Athletic Conference in kickoffs last season with a net of 40.7 yards and managed just six touchbacks all season, by far the worst total in the conference.

Scheier is hoping Purdue transfer Chris Van Eekeren, who had 37 touchbacks for the Boilermakers in the Big Ten last season, will be a significant upgrade there and figures to be Temple’s kickoff specialist in 2023. Temple also didn’t generate much of anything in the return game either, finishing second-to-last in the league in both kickoff and punt returns.

One bright spot for the Owls was the play of Miami transfer Camden Price, who went 13 of 14 on field goals last season, with a long of 49 yards.

With Temple just a day away from wrapping up spring ball with Saturday’s Cherry and White game, Scheier discussed, among other topics, backup quarterback Quincy Patterson’s adjustment to getting special teams reps, the kicking competition, and how crucial it is to have tight end David Martin-Robinson healthy for a full season.

You can watch Scheier’s session with reporters here and read some excerpts from the interview below.

Scheier on Quincy Patterson’s adjustment to special teams:

“He’s a big, physical athlete, and wherever he falls on the quarterback depth chart will dictate how much we can use him. But when you’re 6-3, 250 and run the way he does, we certainly can find spots for him on special teams, and he’s been embracing that role and he just wants to play football, whether that’s in the quarterback role he had a year ago or more involved in special teams because we’re gonna try to get him on the field.”

Scheier on the kicking competition:

“Our best kicker is going to kick, and right now that’s Cam Price. Chris has looked good on field goals, but it’s Cam’s job. Cam had a fantastic season last year for us. I believe he was 13 for 14 on the year, which was [12th] in the nation in terms of percentage, so we are completely confident with Cam. Chris, like I said, has looked good, but really where Chris can have an impact is on kickoffs. If you just go on statistics alone, he was 63% touchbacks a year ago at Purdue. So if we can get that kind of production, we will limit other teams’ return opportunities and pin the ball deep. As I alluded to earlier, we’ll be covering with faster, more physical, better athletes. So when they do return it quickly, our coverage improves as well.”

Scheier on the importance of having David Martin-Robinson healthy for a full season:

“I think that’s always the goal. Keep your starters healthy. But, he does have a history and he’s got a lot of miles on those tires, . so we do need to keep him healthy. He’s playing at a high level. He brings a lot to our offense, both from a physical presence in the run game, and he’s obviously a pass-catching threat as well. So yeah, we’d love to keep him healthy for 12, 13, 14 games this year and get the most out of him, kind of like we finished last year with him and JO (Jordan Smith) healthy at the same time. You saw our offense take off at that time.”