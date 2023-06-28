Adena Webster , a 5-foot-7 class of 2024 guard from Miami’s Archbishop Carroll High School, verbally committed to Temple last month, announcing her decision on Twitter.

For Webster, this announcement was several years – and one life-changing move – in the making.

Webster, who is originally from the Bahamas, first picked up a basketball at the age of two. Her cousin, Shanea Armbrister, a former guard at Georgia, was Webster’s role model, teaching her the ins and outs of the game and pushing her to get better.

After first visiting at age 11 and forming a strong connection with former Auburn guard and close friend of Armbrister, Cedricka Sweeting, Webster moved to the United States during the Covid pandemic, a time of great uncertainty in her family.

Prior to the move, Webster had played on junior level teams in the Bahamas and played well for the T.A. Thompson Scorpions, but the move to Florida was a tough transition.

“I didn’t understand what it was,” Webster told OwlScoop.com. “I didn’t understand what it was going to be next. I had no faith, no hope. I was crying every night. When I came here, I was still in the mindset of, ‘how am I gonna adapt to this?’”

That answer, she found, was basketball.

Webster played at Monsignor Pace High School in Miami Gardens as a sophomore and averaged 16.4 points and 6.4 rebounds per game, which garnered her third-team all-county honors.

Then she took a big step forward this past season, averaging 34.4 points and 12.5 rebounds per game in 13 games for Archbishop Carroll during the 2022-23 season. Her scoring average ranked her second nationally among all high school juniors.

As one of the oldest players on the roster, Webster felt a sense of leadership, wanting to push her teammates to be better each day.

“When everyone was down, I wanted to be there to lift them up,” Webster said. “I had to do it. All that came from knowing where I came from, humbled to do this. It gave me fuel and pushed me to do all of this.”

Now, as she looks at the next level, Webster has found a new home on North Broad. In her search for a college, Webster wanted a place where she’d feel welcome and could connect with the program.

She found that instantly talking to Temple women’s head coach Diane Richardson.

“The first time I had a conversation with [Richardson], I just felt like that’s where I needed to be,” Webster said. “That would be a place to call my home next. That’s where I need to take my next step.”

As the summer heading into her final high school season continues, Webster continues to develop the finer points of her game. She’s focusing on having a quicker release on jumpers and being quicker to the basket. She also wants to get faster and stronger as the season goes on.

Though she has put in a lot of work to get to this point, Webster knows she can’t slow down.

“The work isn’t done yet,” Webster said. “I still have to work on what I need to work on. I know what I have to do in order to maintain myself as I head on to Temple.”