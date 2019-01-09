Since Ernest Aflakpui arrived on Temple’s campus three and a half years ago, coach Fran Dunphy and staff have praised his charge-taking abilities.

The senior big man planted his feet outside the restricted zone and absorbed a game-winning charge in a collision with Corey Davis Jr. to propel Temple to a 73-69 win over No. 17 Houston Wednesday night at the Liacouras Center.

Temple already began celebrating after Aflakpui took the charge, but officials gathered and put back 0.6 seconds on the clock. Sophomore combo guard Nate Pierre-Louis (18 points on 4 of 8 shooting, 9 of 10 from the line, along with four rebounds and two steals) proceeded to knock down a pair of free throws to seal the victory for the Owls.

Aflakpui, who finished with six points and seven rebounds, said he knew he was in position to take the charge – and get the call.

“I knew I was outside the arc,” Aflakpui said. “I was standing out at least a second before he came in and collided.”

A chunk of the announced 5,723 fans – the second-highest home crowd of the season, only behind the season opener against La Salle – ran onto the Liacouras Center after the final buzzer.

The Owls advanced to 12-3 overall and 2-1 in The American, while Houston lost its first game of the season to drop to 15-1 and 2-1 in conference play.

Temple has beaten a ranked team at least once in every season except Dunphy's first season with the Owls in 2006, when he took over for Hall of Fame coach John Chaney.

While junior wing Quinton Rose said Aflakpui’s charge-taking ability can be “frustrating” when the two compete in practice, Aflakpui believed that was the first game-winning charge of his basketball career.

“I don’t think so,” Aflakpui said. “I think it’s the first one.”

“Yeah, I knew,” Rose added. “He takes those every day.”

Dunphy was pleased with the play of Rose, who finished with 22 points and six rebounds. Rose shot 6 of 18 from the floor and 1 of 7 from 3-point range but hit nine of 10 free throw attempts.

“He was probably as poised as he has been and as confident as he has been,” Dunphy said.

A meeting with South Florida, a 12-3 Bulls team fresh off an 18-point win over Tulane Wednesday night, is next up for Temple Saturday at the Liacouras Center at 2 p.m.

“I’m sure they’re going to come in ready to get us,” Dunphy said.

Tip-ins

Junior guard Alani Moore was limited to just under four minutes of action due to a sprained left ankle suffered in the first half. Moore returned to the Temple bench with ice on his left ankle and was not in uniform.

“I’m hoping we’ll have Alani Moore (against USF), but we’ll see,” Dunphy said. “It makes a difference in our rotation.”

Freshman big man Arashma Parks was in uniform Wednesday night. He has begun practicing on a non-contact basis after undergoing surgery on his right shoulder on Oct. 10.