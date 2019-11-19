After starting 3-0 and playing their first three games in Philadelphia, Aaron McKie’s squad will play its first true road game when Temple travels cross country to California to play USC Friday. It's an 11 p.m. EST tip-off, and the game will be televised on the Pac-12 Network.

It will be a great opportunity, McKie said, for the Owls to experience the West Coast and get a chance to play a Trojans team with a few notable freshmen that's off to a 4-0 start. The Trojans have sported a plus-8.5 rebounding margin in those four games and have one of the nation's top freshmen in center Onyeka Okongwu, who's averaging 14.5 points and 10.5 rebounds. Forward Isaiah Mobley, another 5-star recruit, is averaging 8.3 points and 5.5 rebounds and has started three of USC's first four games.



Right now McKie is unsure whether senior center Damion Moore, who is listed day-to-day with a back injury, will be ready to go for Friday’s game. The Owls leave for Los Angeles on Wednesday.



“We haven’t discussed it, but it's kind of difficult to travel that far with a bad back,” McKie said of Moore, who contributed eight points and 11 rebounds in the first two games of teh season before missing last Saturday's win at La Salle. “We’ll see. We still have 24 hours or so to make that decision on whether or not he goes.”



In Moore’s absence against La Salle, redshirt-freshman big man Arashma Parks stepped up to the challenge of filling a larger role, contributing seven points and five rebounds in 12 minutes.



All five of those rebounds came at the offensive end of the floor.

“I’m pleased, but I’m greedy. I want more from him,” McKie said of Parks’ performance on Saturday. “I think he brings a physicality to our team that we desperately need. He’s been out of basketball for awhile with injuries. I want to be patient and continue to develop him and hopefully we can extend those minutes for us.”



Parks took a medical redshirt year during his freshman campaign after suffering a right shoulder injury that required season-ending surgery. McKie views Parks as one of three big men, along with J.P. Moorman and Justyn Hamilton, who can fill the void of Moore, but who will play depends on how the game is going, he said



Staying on the topic of injuries, McKie isn’t sure when freshman guard Damian Dunn will be ready to play. The Owls are taking it slow with Dunn, who fractured his foot in practice over the summer.



A medical redshirt could become an option down the line, but McKie is taking a day-by-day approach to Dunn's recovery.



“He’s young, so he’s eager to play,” McKie said of Dunn. “We would love for him to play, but he has his entire future ahead of him. I certainly don’t want to rush him back to play and re-injure him or he’s not where he needs to be from a basketball standpoint. Again, with injuries, it’s a wait-and-see type of thing and everybody’s body is different.”



“It’s a foot,” McKie added. “Really, that your foundation, that’s your base. You want to make sure that thing is fully healed. That’s how you’re moving and cutting and planting and landing and everything like that. We just want to take all precautions to make sure he’s 100 percent ready to go.”



While McKie has been pleased with the way his defense has played thus far (the Owls have held opponents to 35.6 percent shooting and 61.3 points per game), the offense is obviously struggling. Three games is a small sample size, but Temple has shot just 39.2 percent from the floor and 27.9 percent from 3-point range.

McKie wants his players to do a better job finishing around the basket, but he also believes it’s on him to get the ball in his scorers hands, like redshirt junior guard Monty Scott.



“He’s been patient,” McKie said of the Kennesaw State transfer. “I got to find better ways to be able to get him the ball in the scoring areas, to get him to score the ball. We’re three games into it, we got a long season to go, but hopefully he continues to be patient.

"But, I want him to play the game of basketball. I don’t want him to go out there and feel like he has to throw up 20 for us to win. He hasn’t really scored the ball for us at a high clip and we’ve been able to win games, so hopefully we get him going some kind of way.”





