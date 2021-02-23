OwlScoop - Alphonzo Billups continues to work through recruiting process

Alphonzo Billups shot out of the gates early in his career, and he has continued to work on his game despite his current high school season being canceled. “I have been working on all parts of my game this season. I’ve really been getting after it on defense, working on staying focused and playing every possession on that end.” Billups said. "I have 17 offers currently, but I would say I am hearing the most from VCU and Temple right now.”

IN HIS OWN WORDS

VCU: “They’re the local team, the home team for me. They like to play fast, and they like to play smart. I talk with coach (Mike) Rhoades.” Temple: “They are a hard-working team. They are building a legacy up there, even with coach (John) Chaney just passing, they want to continue that forward. I talk with coach (Monte) Ross there.” “Virginia, Pitt and Tulsa are in regular contact with me, they may be close to offering. They just need to see me, a lot of these schools have not seen me in a while.”

WHAT'S NEXT?