



Three games into the season, Shizz Alston Jr. and Quinton Rose are starting to look a lot like the players Temple will need if the Owls want to be playing some meaningful basketball in March.

Tuesday night at the Liacouras Center, the backcourt duo hit one big shot after another down the stretch and scored 25 points apiece as Temple held off Georgia, 81-77. The Owls are off to a 3-0 start, marking the first time they have won their first three games in consecutive seasons in coach Fran Dunphy’s tenure at Temple.

Alston, who dropped 30 points in a win over Detroit Mercy four nights ago, shot 9 of 18 overall and 3 of 8 from 3-point range to go with six assists and three steals. On an early second-half basket, the senior became the 53rd player in the program’s history to reach the 1,000-point plateau in his career.

“It means everything, growing up watching Temple greats play and seeing those guys like Lynn Greer, Khalif Wyatt … Quenton DeCosey,” Alston said. “Just being part of that club means a lot. Coach (Aaron) Mckie, Eddie Jones. It means a lot.”

Rose got all 25 of his points despite coming up empty on three 3-point attempts, shooting 11 of 24 from the floor and 3 of 6 from the free throw line.

And when it mattered most late in the second half, Alston and Rose took turns bailing each other out of mistakes.

Temple, which led by as many as 12 points in both halves, saw its lead dwindle down to three points as the game approached the 1-minute mark, and Alston committed two of his three turnovers in the last seven minutes of the game.

And after both Alston miscues, the Owls’ next bucket came from Rose.

A turnover on a bad entry pass from Alston with 1:28 to go led to two made free throws by Georgia forward Derek Ogbeide that made it a 77-74 ballgame with 1:12 left. But on the ensuing possession, Rose held the ball beyond the top of the key late in the shot clock, drove in and scored on a shot that went high off the glass and pushed Temple’s lead back out to five at 79-74 with 44 seconds left.

Later, it was Alston’s turn to help out.

After Rayshaun Hammonds hit a 3-pointer to cut Temple’s lead to two with 27.3 seconds left, Rose was set to inbound the ball following a timeout. When play resumed, he looked to Alston but sent his pass too far to the right and out of bounds.

"I was kind of disappointed in myself,” Rose said. “But I just knew next play, we had to get a stop.”

Temple got that stop when Ogbeide turned and missed a shot in the paint that was contested by Owls center Ernest Aflakpui, and two free throws from Alston at the other end iced the game.

“We were going to switch one through five,” Alston said in describing the last key defensive stop, “but then I heard (Georgia) coach (Tom) Crean say that they were going to post their big guy, so I told Nate (Pierre-Louis) don’t switch. Just fight over the ball screen and Ern, stay on the big fella, and it worked.”

Temple, with the help of 14 points from Rose and eight points off the bench from point guard Alani Moore, built a 45-34 halftime lead. The Owls also made a concerted effort to take the ball early at 6-foot-11 forward Nicolas Claxon, who had 15 points and 13 rebounds in Georgia’s season-opening win over Savannah State last Friday, and it worked. Claxton picked up three first-half fouls and just four points in the game’s first 20 minutes. Temple held him to seven points and three rebounds in the game.

“There was a bunch of pro scouts here, and he’s the one that they’re obviously pointing toward,” Dunphy said of Claxton, who scored 14 points last December as a freshman when Georgia pinned an 84-66 drubbing on Temple down in Athens. “He’s got some great length and size and some skill level as well.”

On a night when Temple got outscored by 42-30 in the paint and by 24-10 on fast break points, the Owls got 22 points off 20 Georgia turnovers. Alston and Pierre-Louis (16 points, six rebounds) combined for six of Temple’s 13 steals.

After Temple won its first three games last season, the Owls dropped eight of their next 12 games and never really recovered, missing the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time in five seasons.

One thing the Owls have done better so far this season is rebound the ball, having outrebounded La Salle and Detroit Mercy by a combined margin of 88-55 in the season’s first two games. And although Georgia outrebounded Temple 39-32 Tuesday night, it wasn’t as lopsided as the 48-30 margin last December.

What’s different this year?

“I’d say just more effort,” Alston said. “Just more determination, more fight. With Dre (Perry), Ern, Damion (Moore) and J.P. Moorman, there’s just more fight. It’s more of a have-to mind set this year, and it’s shown.”

And it’s shown for Alston and Rose, too, who carried Temple in crunch time Tuesday night.

“They’re our best players, our best scorers,” Dunphy said, “so they’re going to have the ball most of the time.”