Shizz Alston Jr. knows what’s at stake.

Temple’s leading scorer eschews the standard cliché responses you’ll hear this time of the year. He said he absolutely pays attention to what the numerous NCAA Tournament pundits say about the Owls’ chances of getting into the field. He knows how the NET rankings work and used the term Quadrant 1 opportunity when looking ahead to next week.

“I do it every day,” Alston said of checking on predictions and prognostications. “I really want to get into the (NCAA) Tournament, so I’m constantly checking scores. I know that we have to do our part first and win every game to put us in good position.”

Saturday’s game against Tulsa, a team that handed Temple its worst loss of the season just two weeks ago, was a must-win, and Alston played accordingly. He posted game-high totals of 24 points and seven assists, and Quinton Rose added 23 points to lift the Owls to a 84-73 win over the Golden Hurricane.

With the win, Temple improved to 20-7 overall and 10-4 in the American Athletic conference. As of Saturday afternoon, the win pushed the Owls a half game ahead of UCF to third place in the league standings with the Knights set to play at No. 9 Houston Saturday night. A top-four finish in the league standings would go a long way, of course, as those teams receive a first-round bye in next month’s conference tournament.

Bracketmatrix.com, a site that predicts the NCAA Tournament field by averaging out the projections of more than 70 other projections, had Temple as the third No. 12 seed as of Saturday. That Quadrant 1 game Alston referred to awaits on Tuesday when the Owls play at Memphis.

But first, they had to beat a team that had won eight of the previous 10 games in the series, including a forgettable 76-58 trouncing two weeks ago at Tulsa in which the Golden Hurricane’s matchup zone defense that left Temple looking anemic on offense. The Owls made just one field goal in the last 16 minutes of that game and looked lost in trying to attack that defensive look.

Saturday was a different story.

Tulsa was playing without its leading scorer in guard DaQuan Jeffries, who sustained a concussion in the team’s loss to Wichita State Wednesday. Temple, on the other hand, played again without starting center and leading rebounder Ernest Aflakpui, who missed his second straight game and third out of the last five with what the program is calling an upper-right leg injury.

Regardless, Temple looked much better than it did two Saturdays ago.

“They really drove us and got into the paint,” Tulsa coach Frank Haith said.

Temple held a slim 31-30 lead at halftime behind 10 points from Rose and eight from Alston. The Owls never trailed the rest of the way but couldn’t shake loose, either. Tulsa had gotten within five at 60-55 on a layup by Sterling Taplin with 9:58 left to play before Temple opened up an 18-5 run to jump out to its largest lead of the game at 17 points at 78-61.

Tulsa never got closer than 11 the rest of the way.

Rose scored eight of Temple’s points in that run, including a big drive through the lane and dunk that put the Owls ahead by 13 and later a baseline dunk that kept them ahead by 12.

“They were trying to run us off the 3-point line,” Rose said, “so we just used that to our advantage and attacked the basket.”

“We started ball screening the zone,” Alston said, “and I was coming off trying to find teammates. That was the biggest adjustment we made. And then Q attacking from the baseline also helped.”

Alston scored 16 points and dished out four assists in the second half to set the tone as Temple took over the game.

“I just think we moved the ball. We didn’t stand as much,” Dunphy said of his team’s improved play against Tulsa’s zone. “And I think there were opportunities that Shizz took on his own and just said let me split double teams. Let me split the two guards up front and get into the teeth of the defense and make plays. So I think it was a combination of making shots and guys reading how Shizz was making his penetration. But we have a couple of nice connections off of Shizz’ penetrations.”