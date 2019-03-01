After committing seven turnovers – one away from a career-high set earlier this season – in Tuesday’s loss at Memphis, senior guard and co-captain Shizz Alston said none of that will happen again.

“It wasn’t (what Memphis did),” Alston told a pair of reporters prior to Temple’s Friday afternoon practice session at Pearson-McGonigle Hall. “I didn’t have a lot of live ball turnovers. Got called for a walk, got called for a double dribble, things like that. It was uncharacteristic and won’t happen again.”

Alston, who’s second in the American Athletic Conference in scoring at 19.0 points per game, said he views the remaining three regular season games as must-wins for Temple in order to stay on the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble.

“Every game from here on out is a must-win,” Alston said. “We’ve had that attitude for a while now, so nothing changes.”

Coach Fran Dunphy dismissed the idea that Alston could be fatigued. The Haverford School product leads The American in minutes played this season, while Owls junior swingman Quinton Rose and sophomore guard Nate Pierre-Louis are second and third, respectively.

“The turnovers were just mind-boggling in terms of the officials saw something that I didn’t see,” Dunphy said. “and when we looked at in on film, it wasn’t there, either.

“I don’t think there’s anything to (Alston being fatigued). We don’t practice that hard at this point, so I’m really trying to save his body – all three of them.”

Aflakpui expected to play Sunday

Senior center Ernest Aflakpui will play Sunday against Tulane at the Liacouras Center, Dunphy said.

Aflakpui, a co-captain and the Owls’ regular starter at center, returned in Tuesday’s loss to Memphis following a two-game absence. He played only six minutes and registered one point and two rebounds.

“He did some work (Thursday),” Dunphy said. “These next two days will tell exactly where he is, but I think he’s better.”

When asked about the specifics of Alfakpui’s injury, Dunphy called it a “left leg injury.”

“It goes down to the lower leg,” Dunphy said.

Rose “tweaked” left leg

Quinton Rose walked into Temple’s practice facility Friday afternoon wearing a walking boot on his left leg.

Rose “tweaked” his left leg during the Owls’ loss to Memphis, but he will play Sunday against Tulane, he said.

“Everything is cool,” Rose said. “Just precautionary.”

Rose was in uniform for Friday’s practice and was not wearing a boot when he spoke with a pair of reporters.

After tying a season-high with 26 points in Temple’s home win over Memphis on Jan. 26, the Tigers made adjustments in guarding Rose and stifled him. Rose went for a season-low six points on 3 of 13 shooting in the Owls’ second and final regular season meeting with Penny Hardaway’s crew.

“Early in the first half, they didn’t want me to get going,” Rose said. “They were face guarding me and I struggle with that.”

Rose said he could fend off teams from face-guarding him by moving better without the ball in his hands.

“Crash the offensive glass, cut backdoor, make plays for my teammates,” Rose said.