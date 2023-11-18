Even when it came down to playing for pride Saturday at UAB, Temple still came up short.

Quarterback E.J. Warner threw for 323 yards and two touchdowns, but the Owls watched another winnable game slip through their fingers in a 34-24 loss to the Blazers at Protective Stadium.

Temple dropped to 3-8 and 1-6 in the American Athletic Conference with the loss and is likely staring at another three-win season, as the Owls will be certain underdogs heading into next Friday’s season finale against Memphis.

And on top of that, Owls will have to head into next season in search of head coach Stan Drayton’s first road win.

The script that doomed the Owls Saturday was a familiar one.

The quarterback, while not perfect, posted numbers that would be good enough for a win on most days, and the flashes from some of his offensive weapons showed up, too.

But the offensive line and the running backs couldn’t complement the passing game, and the defense couldn’t do its part when it counted.

In this case, Temple lost a 14-10 halftime lead and surrendered 17 fourth-quarter points, and UAB running back Jermaine Brown Jr. capped off his dominant day with a 2-yard touchdown run to put the game out of reach with 2:32 to go. UAB (4-7, 3-4) put up 505 yards of total offense, and Brown accounted for 153 of them on 20 carries, including the game-clinching touchdown.

Things initially looked promising for the Owls when Warner connected with Dante Wright on a 71-yard touchdown pass at the 11:33 mark of the first quarter and found tight end David Martin-Robinson on a 47-yard scoring toss that helped put Temple ahead by 14-7 with 2:10 to go before halftime.

But again, the Owls have had myriad issues when it comes to finishing games, and Saturday was no different.

A Temple defense that forced UAB into three punts on its first three possessions then ran out of steam, and the Blazers went on to score on six of their next seven drives. UAB quarterback Jacob Zeno, who came into the game with the nation’s third-best completion percentage, connected on 20 of his 28 attempts for 246 yards and a touchdown, a 22-yard pass to Tejhaun Palmer that helped put the Blazers ahead by 24-17 at the 14:24 mark of the fourth quarter.

Temple responded quickly after that and tied the game less than two minutes later when Martin-Robinson muscled the ball across the goal line on fourth-and-goal from a yard out on the Owls’ version of the “Brotherly Shove” play that the Eagles have utilized.

After Matt Quinn’s 26-yard field goal put UAB ahead 27-24 with 6:33 left to play, Temple went three-and-out after Warner failed to connect with Martin-Robinson twice and Zae Baines. Dante Atton punted the ball back to the Blazers, who then put the game away with the eight-play, 62-yard drive that culminated in Brown’s two-yard touchdown run.

The Owls headed home Saturday night with the nation's longest active road losing streak at 14 games.

Extra points: Dante Wright finished the game with six catches for a game-high 146 yards, four off his career high. ... Temple's running game struggled once again, producing just 55 yards on 21 carries. Joquez Smith was back with the team after an off-field issue kept him at home and out of the lineup last week at USF. He carried the ball twice for five yards. ... The Owls lost 23 yards on two sacks of E.J. Warner. ... Temple had more bad luck on the injury front Saturday, as wide receiver John Adams left with a knee injury in the first quarter and linebacker Jordan Magee sustained a second-quarter injury and did not return. ... Defensive lineman Demerick Morris returned to the field after a preseason foot injury forced him to miss the first 10 games of the season. ... Warner's sixth 300-yard passing game was the sixth of his career, tying him with current Cleveland Browns quarterback P.J. Walker for the most in the program's history. ... Conlan Greene's sack was the first of his career.