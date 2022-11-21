BROOKLYN, N.Y. – In its first game of the 2022 Empire Classic, Temple fell 78-72 to St. John’s Monday night at Barclays Center. The Owls have now blown double-digit leads in each of their three losses this season – two losses that don’t look great if the team wants to build an NCAA Tournament resume, and now a loss to a 5-0 Red Storm team that could be tournament bound.

After saying his team no longer looks like a junior varsity squad in the preseason, head coach Aaron McKie’s squad is showing consistent inconsistency. Temple has shown an inability to maintain leads and execute offensive sets down the stretch. Owls guard Damian Dunn had an unforced turnover and forced up a questionable three down the stretch that sealed Temple’s fate.

Before that, Temple (2-3) blew what was a 25-12 lead, an all too familiar theme of the Owls’ season thus far.

“I find myself saying the same thing after each game,” McKie said. “I thought we got lucky against Rutgers.”

Without many potential quality wins remaining on Temple’s nonconference schedule, the Owls’ hopes of an at-large bid in March are dimming.

Top performers

The guard-center duo of Khalif Battle and Jamille Reynolds had its good play from Friday’s win over Rutgers carry over into Monday night. Battle had 17 points to go with Reynolds’ career-high of 21. The two were the catalysts for Temple’s offense all night, as everyone else struggled to contribute.

The Red Storm’s quartet of guards Montez Mathis and Andre Curbelo, forward David Jones and center Joel Soriano was ultimately too much for Temple, as they combined for 58 points on 24 of 49 shooting. Soriano had a game-high 12 rebounds, and Reynolds wasn’t far behind with eight.

Momentum shifts

Temple got off to a hot start as St. John’s only made five of its first 24 shots. Battle came into the game off the bench and gave the Owls an instant spark with eight points in his first six minutes of play, going 3 of 4 from the field and 2 of 3 from deep.

However, St. John’s went on an 8-0 run while Temple was in the midst of a 3:34 drought. From then on, the Red Storm exposed Temple’s struggles against the full court press and forced 13 first-half turnovers. Until the Owls prove they can handle 94 feet of pressure, they can expect to see more of it for the rest of the season.

The Red Storm went on a 13-2 run over 3:37 close to halfway through the second half, and would have run away with the game if Reynolds didn’t score 10 early second-half points to keep Temple within striking distance afterward.

“I just felt like I was getting outworked,” Reynolds said. “I ain’t like that feeling… so I came out to dominate.”

The Owls clawed back to tie the game at 68 with less than two minutes left and later went up 72-70 with 1:35 to go after a Zach Hicks three off a feed from Hysier Miller. However, poor shot selection and defense cost the Owls from there.

Sloppy play

Temple has now had more turnovers than assists in back-to-back games, as the Owls had 15 assists to 21 turnovers. Temple also committed 16 personal fouls, leading to 11 Red Storm points from free throws.

The worst of them came in the final two minutes of the game. After Hicks’ three-pointer, Miller fouled Curbelo on his way to the rim, and Curbelo made both the shot and the free throw to put the Red Storm up by 73-72. Dunn followed that up by dribbling the ball off his foot. The Owls didn’t score again, being on the wrong side of an 8-0 run in the final 1:15 of the game.

“I don't think we particularly did a good job at one: taking care of the ball, and two: getting back in transition,” McKie said. “I thought we were doing a really good job early on, and then we lost our focus.”

Up next

The Owls now enter must-win territory in Tuesday night’s consolation game when they play Richmond (2-3). Tip off is set for 9:30 p.m. on ESPN2.