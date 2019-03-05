Much has been made of Temple’s upcoming regular season finale Saturday against UCF, and rightfully so. The Knights are ranked 25th in the latest AP Top 25 poll, the Owls are making a push to get back to the NCAA Tournament, and it will be Fran Dunphy’s final game at the Liacouras Center as the program’s head coach.

But if Temple (21-8 overall, 11-5 in the American Athletic Conference) wants to get back to the Big Dance for the first time since 2016, it must first win at UConn Thursday night, and it’s likely going to be much harder than it looks on paper.

Although the Huskies have trudged to a 14-15 overall record and a 5-11 league mark in coach Dan Hurley’s first season, Thursday night will be a different scene altogether from what took place back on Feb. 6 when Temple blew out UConn 81-63 on North Broad Street.

Before that game was six minutes old, the Huskies lost their leading scorer Jalen Adams to what was later determined to be a sprained MCL in his left knee. The former 5-star recruit and McDonald’s All-American had been averaging 17.0 points per game and shooting nearly 50 percent overall and almost 37 percent from 3-point range prior to his injury. Meanwhile, Temple shot 62 percent in the first half, led by as many as 28 in the second half and never looked back in one of its most complete efforts of the season.

Adams did some warm-up work prior to UConn’s 60-58 win over USF and has seen his recovery workload increase, but Temple assistant coach Chris Clark told OwlScoop.com Tuesday morning that Adams is unlikely to play against the Owls.

“We’ll prepare for him,” Clark said. “We’re hearing that he will be out until the conference tournament, but we’re going to treat it like he’s playing. And if he doesn’t play, we still expect our guys to have that same mentality. I mean, we need the game. Regardless of who plays for them, we have to win this game.”

That much is certainly true.

Temple sits squarely upon the proverbial NCAA Tournament bubble as of Tuesday. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has the Owls as a No. 12 seed in a play-in game against the Big East’s Seton Hall up in Hartford in his latest projections. Bracketmatrix.com, a site that predicts the NCAA Tournament field by averaging out the projections of more than 70 other prognosticators, also has the Owls slotted as a No. 12 seed.

Temple is currently 57th in the latest NET rankings. UConn is 93rd, so a loss to the Huskies would put a serious dent in the Owls’ tournament hopes. But if they can win Thursday and beat a UCF team with a No. 29 NET ranking Saturday, then they should be in pretty good shape.

When the Owls cruised to their win over UConn last month, the Huskies were also without sophomore guard Alterique Gilbert, who was in the midst of missing his third of five straight games with a left shoulder injury. Like Adams, Gilbert is another former blue-chip recruit, a 4-star prospect who was ranked by Rivals.com as the 34th-best player in the 2016 class.

But unlike Adams, Gilbert is definitely back and will play Thursday. He has averaged 13.0 points and 3.2 assists in the four games since he’s returned. He had 18 points in the Huskies’ Feb. 28 loss to Wichita State and 15 in their win over USF, but he’s been feast or famine from 3-point range in that span, going a combined 0-for-16 collectively against SMU, Cincinnati and USF but 4 of 8 against Wichita State.

UConn lists Gilbert at 6 feet tall, but Clark said Tuesday that Gilbert is likely shorter than that. But he’s quick and capable of scoring in bunches.

“We have to do a really good job on screen-and-roll,” Clark said. “They run a lot of screen-and-roll for him, and he’s terrific. He’s only about 5-7, but he’s dynamic in screen-and-roll.”

“Altherique has the ability to change the game for them,” he added.

Temple is coming off an 80-69 win Sunday over Tulane, the American’s worst team, in which the Owls succumbed to some sloppy stretches of play but ultimately pulled away for the win. Senior guard Shizz Alston, who scored 22 points and set a program record for most consecutive games with a 3-pointer in the win, knows a lot has to improve, including rebounding, shot selection and floor balance.

“Coach always talks about if you take good shots, our floor balance is better,” Alston said. “So when our offense is good, we’re a pretty dangerous team. But when we’re missing shots, our defense struggles. We have to pick that part up.”

Thursday’s game, by the way, is being played on campus in Storrs, Conn. at Gampel Pavilion, where the Huskies are a perfect 6-0 this season. UConn mixes up its home schedule with a blend of games both on-campus at Gampel and at the XL Center in Hartford, where all four of its home losses have come.

“At the XL Center in Hartford, that’s a little bigger and farther from campus,” Alston said. “They’re not a top-25 team. They don’t really sell it out. But when they’re playing in Storrs, it’s on campus so everybody comes and it’s a better atmosphere.”

When Temple played UConn at Gampel last season, it came away with a 72-66 loss. Four games later, the Owls’ season ended in the NIT.

A loss Thursday at the same venue could set them on the same path.

Paying tribute to Al Shrier

Temple coach Fran Dunphy led off his portion of Tuesday’s media availability by sharing his thoughts and memories of former longtime Temple Sports Information Director Al Shrier, who passed away Monday morning at the age of 88.

Shrier, a member of the Philadelphia Big 5 Hall of Fame, was the longest-tenured sports information director in America. He started at Temple in 1953, the year of his college graduation.

Dunphy said he first met Shrier back in 1967 during his playing days at La Salle.

“He was a terrific guy, and one of a kind. There was nobody like Shrier, from whatever was in the briefcase to whatever else was going on in the city,” said Dunphy, referring to how Shrier had fun with not revealing the contents of his trusted brown briefcase he carried throughout his career. “He knew so many different people. He always had a guy, too. If you had a flat tire, he had a guy that would be able to fix it for you.

“But just a wonderful man. He and (Shrier’s wife) Ruth meant so much to Temple and to the city. Probably my fondest remembrances are when we would go to Atlantic City for our Atlantic 10 (conference) tournaments. He would always be first on the scene, and he had everything all set up, ready to go. And of course they spent a lot of time in Atlantic City, so they were thrilled by it. And then we had a nice run of success down there (three consecutive A-10 championships from 2008 to 2010), too, which was really nice. I was so happy for him in that regard as well.”