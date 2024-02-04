A win at Tulane Sunday would not have turned Temple’s season around and sent it on a magical run toward March, but it certainly could have been a nice footnote for a program looking to snap a long losing streak and build some confidence in what continues to be a rough rebuilding year in head coach Adam Fisher’s first season.

And after a long Hysier Miller three-pointer sent the game to overtime, the Owls looked like they had the momentum to pull it off.

Then an old familiar foe befell Temple. The Owls stopped hitting shots.

The nation’s third-worst shooting team missed nine of its 10 shots in overtime, including all four of its three-pointers, and Tulane turned what was once a close game into a 92-80 loss for the Owls, their seventh in a row, their second straight in overtime, and one that will keep them for now in last place in the American Athletic Conference standings.

Temple (8-14, 1-8) got a double-double of 21 points and 15 rebounds from Jahlil White and a team-high 23 points from Jordan Riley, but it once again could not overcome costly scoring droughts, something that has plagued the team all season. Tulane (13-9, 4-6), which snapped a three-game losing skid, hit 24 straight free throws to close out the game. Green Wave forward Kevin Cross posted game-highs of 27 points and five assists and went 15 of 16 from the foul line, while fellow forward Collin Holloway added 21 points and seven boards.

After trailing by five at halftime and by as many as seven in the second half, Temple used a 16-5 run to pull ahead by 53-49, with a pull-up jumper from Riley and a three-pointer from Sam Hofman capping that stretch. But then Tulane responded with a 19-6 run over a span of more than six minutes. All six of Temple’s points during the Green Wave run came on free throws, as the Owls went 0-for-8 from the floor and turned the ball over three times.

Any bucket from the Owls there might have gone a long way in helping them win the game in regulation as opposed to having it go to overtime.

Temple nonetheless came back, scoring 17 of the last 25 points in regulation. A three from Steve Settle, who returned to action after missing the last two games with an illness, cut Tulane’s lead to a point at 74-73 with 25 seconds left, and then Miller hit his deep three with seven seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 77-77 and force overtime, where the Owls eventually flamed out.

Putbacks: As OwlScoop.com reported Tuesday, forward Taj Thweatt was back with the team during practice earlier this week. He made the trip to Tulane Sunday but did not play. Center Emmanuel Okpomo and guard Quante Berry were injured and not available against the Green Wave. … Temple lost despite grabbing 15 offensive rebounds and scoring 21 second-chance points. ... Hysier Miller scored 12 points and was the only player on either team to play all 45 minutes of Sunday's game.