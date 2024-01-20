Hysier Miller’s best shooting performance of the season would have been a nice storyline for the Owls Saturday afternoon in a game they should have won.

But after coming back from a 16-point first-half deficit to take a six-point second-half lead, Temple couldn’t hold it and instead fell to Rice, 69-66, at the Liacouras Center.

A previously-winless team in American Athletic Conference play, Rice (6-11, 1-4) missed 15 of its 22 second-half shots after a hot-shooting first half and did just enough to hold off Temple, forging ahead for good at 64-61 with a little more than two minutes to go on a three-pointer from Alem Huseinovic after Steve Settle had tied the game with a three just 21 seconds earlier.

Miller, who played with four fouls for the last 4:02 of the game, poured in a game-high 24 points – five off his season high - on 9 of 12 shooting from the floor, marking the first time this season he shot at least 50% from the field. Miller had missed his last 20 three-pointers over the previous three games but knocked down 4 of 5 from beyond the arc against Rice.

He also dished out seven assists and committed just one turnover in 32 minutes.

Miller also shot just 2-for-7 from the foul line, with all but one of those trips to the line coming in the second half. And one of those misses in the game's final seconds was intentional. He missed a pair of foul shots with 3:16 remaining and Temple down three at 61-58 and later went 1-for-2 at the line with a minute to go, closing the gap to 64-62.

On some occasions this season, the argument could be made that a rebuilding Temple program, which fell to 8-11 overall and 1-5 in the American, simply didn’t have enough on its roster to win the game.

That wasn’t the case Saturday, and first-year head coach Adam Fisher was adamant about taking the blame for the loss.

He started by defending Miller when his junior point guard was asked about his missed free throws down the stretch.

“We were only in the game because of the way he played, so I don’t want to get into the free throws,” Fisher said, motioning his right arm in front of Miller to signal that he was taking the question first before rattling off Miller’s stat line. “Guarded his tail off. Had nothing to do with the free throws. That’s our leader. I know we’ve got to make free throws at the end of the game, but he had a hell of a game.”

Fisher wasn’t wrong in defending Miller. There were several other reasons why Temple lost to one of the worst teams in the conference.

For starters, the Owls defended poorly and allowed Rice to shoot nearly 47 percent in the first half, knock down seven three-pointers, assist on 14 of their 15 field goals, and take a lead that ballooned as large as 16 points at one point at 41-25 with a little less than three minutes left before halftime.

But with a 20-6 run to start the second half, Temple grabbed a 48-47 lead on a driving layup by Settle, who finished with 15 points and four rebounds in 30 minutes, making his return to the lineup after an injury forced him to miss the last two games. Miller had half of the Owls’ points in that run, with six coming on a pair of threes.

Coming off a two-game road trip to Texas and a 77-64 loss at SMU in which Temple allowed the Mustangs to score the first 15 points of the game, it was the Owls’ second straight poor defensive performance at the outset of the game.

“We’re just coming out flat,” Miller said. “We’ve got good game plans. We’ve just got to execute it. I think all the guys have got to be on the same page. It’s something that just energy and focus … I think that’ll help us a lot as a connected group of five guys.”

Fisher again took the blame for the slow start. After saying his team should have started the game the way it started the second half, he was asked why the team didn’t start the game that way.

“I’ve got to do a better job,” he said. “It starts with me. If I knew the answer, we wouldn’t be down 15-0 (at SMU), down 13 at the half (against Rice.) It’s me, so I’ll be better for Wednesday’s game.”

After Temple took its largest lead of the game at six at 55-49 on a Jahlil White layup, Rice responded with a 10-3 run and took a 59-58 lead with an Anthony Selden layup following a turnover by Jordan Riley, one of his four on the afternoon.

After that Selden bucket and a missed three-pointer by Mekhi Mason (team-high 20 points), Temple had a chance to regain the lead, but White missed the front end of a 1-and-1. He had two of the Owls' seven misses from the line, part of their worst free-throw shooting performance of the season at 7 of 14 from the line.

The Owls still had every opportunity to win the game after Rice forward Max Fiedler missed two free throws with 20 seconds to go and Rice holding a slim, 66-65 lead. Coming out of a Temple timeout with 17.3 seconds left, Settle missed a three from the top of the key with about eight seconds left, and Riley fouled Mason, who knocked down both of his foul shots to make it a 68-65 ballgame with 6.2 seconds to go.

“We had talked to our guys about (the possession in which Settle missed the three). If it's open, take it,” Fisher said when asked if he was OK with Settle taking that shot. “What we were trying to do is get downhill. Obviously, they’re in the bonus, and (Temple could) get to the foul line. I thought we were doing a decent job of that. But I trust my guys at the end of the game. They make the right decisions. I’ll have to watch the tape, but it looked like a good look for him.”

And even after that, Temple still had a shot. After Miller hit a free throw with 3.8 seconds left and intentionally missed the second with the hope of tying the game at 68-68, the Owls couldn’t corral the rebound. They quickly fouled Rice forward Sam Alajiki, who hit 1 of 2 from the line to put the Owls ahead by three with 1.5 seconds left.

Temple drew up a good enough inbounds play on a long pass from White to Sam Hofman and then a quick pass to Matteo Picarelli to get him a decent look from three, but his shot from the left wing that could have sent the game to overtime missed at the buzzer.

It was Picarelli’s only shot of the game, and the fact that it came as time expired in contested fashion was perhaps part of the problem Saturday and a microcosm of a rebuilding season. The Owls have struggled to get their best pure shooter looks for much of the season, and the reasons for it aren’t hard to figure out.

“When you’re shooting the ball the way we are,” Fisher began, referencing his Temple team that is 349th out of 351 Division I teams in field goal percentage, “and you have one guy go in the game that’s known as a shooter, it’s easier to stay with him and make you force, come off screens. They help, and we’re not shooting from (two-point range) that well, so it’s easy to help off of one shooter when he’s out there. He’s done a great job for us. I’ve got to do a better job getting him shots. We’ve got to do a better job of getting him screens and having a feel for the game when we’re out there.

Watch Temple's postgame press conference with Adam Fisher and Hysier Miller here.