Anthony Russo patiently waited for his opportunity to lead Temple from under center. The redshirt-sophomore quarterback learned from four-year starter Phillip Walker, who is on the Indianapolis Colts’ practice squad, as a freshman. Last season, he watched former quarterback Logan Marchi lose his job and graduate student Frank Nutile lead the Owls to their first bowl win since 2011. And now Russo is at the helm. He took over starting duties after two games due to what head coach Geoff Collins described as an injury to Nutile that he sustained in the week leading up to Temple's Sept. 15 game at Maryland. The Archbishop Wood product has had his ups and downs throughout his first four career starts, but Russo had his best game of the season Saturday as Temple rolled past ECU, 49-6, at Lincoln Financial Field. He completed 21 of 25 passes for 254 yards, a career-high four touchdowns and one interception. Russo also became the first Temple quarterback to throw four touchdown passes in game since Nutile did it last season against Navy.



Anthony Russo's 214.1 passer rating today was the 9th best in Temple history for a quarterback that attempted at least 15 passes. — Kyle Gauss (@kylegauss) October 6, 2018

“Numbers-wise he played a tremendous game,” offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude said. “He went to the right spots. He threw good balls, he checked us in all of our protections in all of our run games, so I think each week he’s going to continue to get more and more comfortable.” Even though Russo had a career game, he didn’t get off to a hot start. On Temple’s first drive, Russo lofted a pass into double coverage intended for junior wideout Randle Jones that was intercepted by senior cornerback Corey Seargent. Patenaude said Jones might’ve been held by an ECU player, but Russo took all of the blame for the turnover. “The interception was tough,” Russo said. “That was completely on me. That was a dumb decision. All week we were preaching about not giving the ball away, no turnovers. So coming out the first series, that’s got to be a lot better on my part. But we were able to bounce back.” After Russo’s blunder, he lead the Owls on three straight drives that resulted in touchdowns to take a commanding lead in the first half. All three of the drives lasted less than four minutes. Russo connected with true freshman wideout Sean Ryan and redshirt-sophomore wide receiver Branden Mack in that span. Senior running back Ryquell Armstead punched in the other score on a 1-yard run. Russo also hooked up with junior wideouts Randle Jones, who made an impressive, one-handed grab, and Isaiah Wright for touchdowns. The Owls were able to take advantage of a mediocre ECU secondary that ranked seventh in the American Athletic Conference in passing yards allowed per game. Russo said the Pirates played a lot of soft and man-to-man coverage that allowed Temple to hit receivers over the top for big gains. “I still think it’s crazy for teams to play us man with the receivers that we have,” Russo said. “I think it was a great game plan on [Patenaude’s] part. I think he did a great job scheming them up and had some great calls, so we just have to keep building on it and keep it rolling.”

Coach Geoff Collins said the looks ECU gave them on defense allowed the Owls to have success through the air. pic.twitter.com/XCYBKnMCg4 — Tom Ignudo (@TomIgnudo) October 6, 2018