Antoine Smith talks defensive line play, energetic coaching style

Temple defensive line coach Antoine Smith spoke to the media Tuesday morning following Temple’s 12th spring practice of the season.

Smith was one of the first coaches to join new head coach Stan Drayton’s staff in January. He comes from Colorado State, where he spent one season coaching under former Temple head coach Steve Addazio.

Smith spoke about his unit’s performance during spring practice, his decision to come to Temple, and where he thinks the unit needs to improve so far.

Here are a few quotes and excerpts from his press conference.

Smith on he feels about coming to Temple:

“Really excited to be here. Really excited about the new opportunity. Excited about our challenge here to get this program turned around. This is a special time for us and real excited about the Coach Drayton era.”

Smith on when he met Drayton for the first time:

"Believe it or not, I met Coach Drayton in, I think, 2006, for about five minutes. We were standing out in the rain. The only two knuckleheads standing out in the rain over in Cleveland at a High School, the Ted Ginn School. Had never ever talked to him one time from that day until he actually reached out to me for this opportunity. I worked for (Temple's Chief of Staff) Everett Withers for two years, two at James Madison and one at Texas State, and that was kind of my tie to him."

Smith on his impression of Drayton from that conversation:

“At the Ted Ginn School, that’s the number one school in Cleveland, Ohio. It’s a powerhouse, big-time Power-5, FBS players. There were only two people standing out in the rain at that practice, myself and Coach Drayton. My impression was, most people don’t do what I do. When he was out there, and I want to make sure I’m clear on this, at the time, he was at a big-time program. This guy was going to be special because not many people do that. So that was my impression of him, that he was tough."

Smith on how the defensive line is performing so far:

“We’re improving. We’ve still got a ways to. We’ve still got to teach these guys the game. These guys are basically all freshmen to me. Our entire front are all freshmen, and we’re starting from ground zero. There was not a lot of technique and fundamentals. There is very little aptitude in regards to how much they know about the game. They are all freshmen. They’ve all made really good surges in our practices so far learning the game of football. Sometimes you’ll take over a job and you’ll say ‘These guys are really well-coached, I can’t believe I got myself into this.’ I got to start from ground zero. We have talent, now. I wanna be sure I’m crystal clear. I’m talking about the game of football, and I’m talking about work ethic, just below zero. That is something we are changing, and I’m excited to watch these guys transition because they are really working hard for me.”

Smith on how he’s building these guys up “from the ground:"

“That’s kind of private information. I know I challenge them every day in practice. I coach them in a high-tempo offense mold all the time. We do nothing slow. We doing nothing that is methodical. Everything we do is chaos, and we stress them out every time they are on the field. So when you get in the game, it's slow for them.”

Smith on where is energy comes from:

“I wrestled … those guys trained me, and they trained me at a different level. Much different than football. All I know as a young kid is up-tempo wrestling background. What I’ve done is I’ve used that philosophy with every defensive line I’ve coached. We don’t use a football mentality. We never have, and we never will, but we train at a different level. We work a different energy system, so when we get into a game, we can really roll."

Smith on where he thinks the defensive line is now compared to where he thought he would be:

“I’m not really sure where we are. What I would tell you is this, I’m trying to make a comparative analysis to Colorado State, my previous spot. We finished last year, at Colorado State, No. 8 in all of college football in sacks, right behind Alabama, who was No. 7. It took me a spring practice and half of fall camp to really get my defensive line to where I wanted to go. We finished eighth in the country in sacks last season, and the previous year we finished fourth in the country in sacks. I would tell you that this group is about two weeks ahead of that defensive line in terms of where we started and where we are now. It’s actually very surprising to me.”

Smith on the difference between coaching here and Colorado State:

“You’re a mile high in the air there, so the energy system is completely different. This is a box of chocolates here, now. It really is. I would say I’ve always coached the defensive line the same. You learn how to be a better teacher. You learn different techniques and fundamentals, but coaching is coaching. I try to keep the same mentality. We’re going to go, go, go, so then when we get into the game, they can really take off.”

Smith on his relationship with Addazio and if they talked about Temple:

“I’m extremely close with Coach Addazio. I mean, he’s been a blessing to my coaching career. I worked for him for five years. He actually told me this was a special place. He told me why I would fit in here. If you’re at practice, and you’re down there with the defensive line, I get to be myself here. Coach Drayton lets me coach them. I’m hard on them. It’s a gritty, tough place. I’m not a great fit everywhere, but here on Diamond Street, I feel like I’m in heaven every day. I really do.”

Smith on defensive tackle Xach Gill:

“He hadn’t played football in two years, so he really lacking, really just normal playability. He’s really rusty. I’ve watched him improve. He’s in substantiality in a very different shape than when we started, which is really good to watch. He still needs development. He’s a great kid. He’s a really good student, and he’s a leader in our room. If you look at my history coaching nose tackles for 22 years, 21 of them, have been all-conference, so he’s got a lot of pressure on him now because every nose tackle I coach — every nose tackle I coach is all-conference. He knows that, and he’s really buying in. I think this is important to him. By the time we get done with him this summer, he’ll be ready to rock and roll.”

Smith on the importance of the nose tackle position:

"The nose tackle position is critical because that guy is always eating up two players. We get two for one there. It’s also important because the nose tackle is the centerpiece of the defense. Listen, I know Coach [Drayton] is an offensive guy. I know they are going to talk about quarterbacks. As long as I coach, I will never see it that way. The No. 1 player on the roster is the nose tackle because if you can’t stop anyone, it doesn’t matter how good your quarterback is. The nose tackle is the centerpiece of the entire program. That’s where the game starts, and that’s where the game ends.”

Smith on how familiar he was with the “Wild Boyz” on Temple’s previous teams:

“Not at all. You know who the wild boys will be? My front. That’s who the wild boys will be.”

Smith on his expectations for the upcoming Cherry and White Game:

“I’m looking for guys to play in the backfield until coach blows the final whistle. TFLs and sacks. We don’t grade assisted tackles in our room. We don’t grade tackles in our room. TFLs and sacks, that’s it. If you don’t make plays behind the line of scrimmage, you have no worth and no value to the defense.”

Smith on his recruiting philosophy:

“I say you have to come to camp. I don’t take a defensive lineman, I never have, that doesn’t come to camp. I will never buy a car that I don’t test drive. I will never buy a home that hasn’t been inspected. It goes the same for my players. I need to know what their threshold is. What they can handle before I go on the green light on them?”

Smith on what he’s looking for when recruits come to camp:

“Whether they can handle Coach Smith for 60 minutes. I have a lot of energy. I need support from other staff members. I go into such a zone because I have so much fun being with the defensive line. They are my world now. It is chaos. It’s wild. There is a lot of energy. There is a lot of dancing. It’s a lot of fun, but there is a job we have to do. Every program is going to start with the defensive line. When the defensive line plays well the crowd is cheering. The fans are happy, the music is playing, and life is good. That is how we run a practice. We are always the same every day.”

Smith on where his energy comes from:

“I can’t tell you where it comes from. All I can tell you is that when I go to bed at night, I have to force myself to stay in bed. I have to force myself to stay in bed because I am fired up when I get up in the morning. In season, out of season. I don’t know where it comes from. All I can tell you is every day I feel like I’m the luckiest person in the world. I feel like I’ve never had a job. I feel like the energy — it comes from God. I feel like I’m in heaven. I just got after the defensive line. Tough day for the boys. Wild, wild west out there. County fair, pushing them. Trying to see who is going to quit today, and I’m gonna go dance with them in the locker room in a few seconds.”