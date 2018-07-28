Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-28 11:37:11 -0500') }} football Edit

Arizona OL Davis DiVall considering verbal commitment to Temple

Matt Vender • OwlScoop.com
@Matt_Vender
Recruiting Analyst
Matt Vender has covered Temple football, basketball and recruiting since 2013.

Davis DiVall, an offensive lineman who will spend this season at Maine’s Brigdton Academy, is amongst several prospects who are expected to attend Temple’s recruit cookout Saturday. DiVall, who att...

