Ryquell Armstead flashed shades of his career-best 2016 season in Temple’s 31-17 victory over Tulsa Thursday night at Lincoln Financial Field.

The senior running back finished with 108 rushing yards on 24 carries and one touchdown. He’s the first Temple tailback since Bernard Pierce in 2011 to rush for more than 100 yards in three straight games.

Armstead also became the ninth Temple player to rush for more than 2,000 yards in the victory.

“He’s a special back,” said redshirt-sophomore quarterback Anthony Russo, who made his second career start Thursday night. “I think all of our backs are great with [redshirt-junior running back Jager Gardner] and [redshirt-senior fullback Rob Ritrovato], but having [Armstead] in there is pretty special.

“Like I said, when we get that run game going, it’s hard to stop our offense. It opens up everything else. Getting him going early is something that’s worked for us the past couple of weeks that we want to continue to do.”

With 364 rushing yards through four games, Armstead has already tallied more than half of his total of 604 yards from last season.

So, what has changed in the past year for the Millville High School product?

“This is the healthiest I’ve been in awhile,” Armstead said. “It’s Week 4 and my body feels great.”

Health was the main issue separating Armstead from being an effective three-down running back in 2017. He played in all 13 games last season, but his numbers in rushing yards and touchdowns regressed from 2016.

Armstead dealt with turf toe and a lingering hamstring injury and he rarely practiced during the week prior to games.

“Last season was a struggle,” Armstead said. “I wasn’t able to run, I wasn’t able to plant off my foot, so I was just batting a lot of things. My toe would be swollen after games, and it wouldn’t be unswollen until Thursdays.”

Now, he’s been able to participate in practice leading up to games and be more involved with the game plan.

Offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude said practice time has helped Armstead’s vision and comfort in his system. He saw it particularly help Armstead on his lone touchdown run against the Golden Hurricane.

Midway through the second quarter, Armstead took a handoff to the outside, but he cut back once he realized he didn’t have any room toward the outside. He then beat a few Tulsa defenders into the end zone for a 22-yard touchdown, his first of the season.

“[Offensive line coach] Chris Wiesehan did a great job scheming that run,” Patenaude said. “[Armstead] was gone. It was awesome.”

Even though Armstead struggled with nagging injuries last season, he contributes on special teams and receives reps on defense because Temple doesn’t have much depth at the position due to injuries. And in the third quarter, Armstead added to Temple's sack total, dropping Tulsa redshirt-sophomore quarterback Luke Skipper on third down to force Tulsa to punt.

Armstead has never played special teams during his time at Temple. After being very banged last season, he could’ve focused strictly on being a running back.

But this year, Armstead is healthy, and he’s doing whatever it takes to help Temple earn a victory.

“I’m just taking advantage of my opportunities and just trying to help my team win," he said.