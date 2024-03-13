Temple kicked off its spring practice schedule Tuesday and, along with Temple coach Stan Drayton, redshirt-junior wideout Ian Stewart spoke to reporters for the first time this spring.

Stewart has only played in 11 games during his two seasons at Temple due to various injuries. As a result, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound Michigan State transfer has caught just 13 passes as an Owl.

Stewart admitted that overcoming an injury, including the one that cost him six games last season, can be just as much mental as it is physical and that he managed to stay positive during his time on the sideline.

“I’m a religious guy and have put all my faith in God, and I believe everything happens for a reason,” Stewart said. “I’m just looking forward to showing what I can really do. Obviously, trying to play through injuries is a mental game as much as it is a physical game, and now that I’m feeling back to myself, I’m able to put that on display and I couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity.”

Despite the injuries, which limited him to five games in 2022 and the six games in 2023, Stewart was voted by his teammates as a single digit last year, an honor given to Temple football players who define what it means to be “Temple TUFF.” Following graduations and transfer portal departures, Stewart enters the spring as the only remaining single-digit player from last year’s team.

Stewart caught six passes for 48 yards last season after catching seven passes and two touchdowns the year before. Leading receiver Amad Anderson graduated after last season, as did tight ends David Martin-Robinson and Jordan Smith, which leaves Stewart, John Adams, Dante Wright, Zae Baines and Grambling State transfer Antonio Jones as the most established players in the Temple receivers room.

That receiving corps will need to learn how to adjust after the 2022 American Athletic Conference rookie of the year, quarterback E.J. Warner, transferred to Rice. There are five quarterbacks on Temple’s 2024 roster, including transfers Clifton McDowell and Evan Simon, so Stewart and his fellow receivers are working with each of them in order to build a connection.

Stewart knows he will be needed greatly during the 2024 season, both on the field and in the locker room, and it’s a challenge he’s ready for, he said.

“It’s a blessing to be in this position,” Stewart said. “We talked about pressure being a privilege as long as you can channel that pressure and turn it into something positive and not look at it as me being the only single digit. I’m just another piece of the puzzle that’s going to help the team with the AAC this year.”

With a lot of unexpected time on the sidelines over the last two seasons, Stewart has had plenty of opportunity to reflect on what he's learned throughout the process.

The answer provided a bit of an insight into why Stewart garnered the single-digit honor from his teammates.

“The biggest thing I’ve learned about myself is if you’re not who you’re supposed to be at all times, it’s going to catch up to you,” Stewart said. “Football is eventually going to be taken away from everybody, and I want to play as long as I can and play at the next level. But just reflecting on myself. ‘What can I do better? Can I be a better teammate? How can I become a better leader?’”