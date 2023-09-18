Joquez Smith has caught the attention of his head coach and teammates while expanding his game and showing the potential to be Temple’s best running back in four years.

After arriving on campus in August as a true freshman out of Tampa Jesuit High School, Smith did not play in the season opener but made his collegiate debut in Week 2 on the road against Big Ten opponent Rutgers, racking up a team-high 45 rushing yards on nine carries. From there, second-year head coach Stan Drayton said Smith was going to “touch the ball quite a bit” for the Owls.

In Temple’s 41-9 win over Norfolk State Saturday, Smith proved his coach’s decision was the right one.

With an offensive line before him that eventually shifted to yet another lineup, Smith tallied 142 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries and also got the Owls on the board first with a 15-yard touchdown catch. It was the best rushing performance by a true freshman Temple running back since Re’Mahn Davis ran for 157 yards in a win over ECU on Oct. 3, 2019 after getting 135 yards and two touchdowns the week prior in a nonconference win over Georgia Tech.

Davis, now a senior at Kentucky, finished his true freshman season at Temple in 2019 with 936 yards and eight touchdowns. Since then, no Owls running back has accounted for more than Edward Saydee’s 639 yards last season. Saydee led the team with 321 rushing yards in 2021, and Davis had a team-high 323 in the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

In other words, it’s been quite awhile since Temple’s offense has enjoyed a game-changing running back.

This Saturday’s home game against No. 20 Miami will obviously present a much tougher test for Smith and the Owls. Through three games, the Hurricanes are ranked seventh among all FBS programs in rushing defense, having allowed just 181 yards on the ground, 60.3 yards per game and just 2.15 yards per carry. Although Miami benefited from playing Miami of Ohio in week one and FCS program Bethune Cookman last Thursday, it knocked off then-No. 23 Texas A&M and held the Aggies to 97 yards on the ground.

But Smith’s progression as a running back is at least heading in the right direction as he and the Owls take on their biggest challenge to date.

“He’s tough to tackle, he's tough to see and he has the ability to make people miss in space,” Drayton, who has a winning record for the first time since joining Temple, said. “A good start to a new beginning with that running back. I think he's going to be a special player.”

Smith’s ability to march down the field and extend drives could also prove to be beneficial for Temple’s defense because it could give the Owls the opportunity to rest. Rutgers won the time-of-possession battle two weeks ago with its offense on the field for nearly 35 minutes of a 36-7 rout of the Owls that got out of control in the fourth quarter.

Temple safety Tywan Francis, who was named an honorary single-digit for the second straight week, said after Saturday’s win that Smith's determination and willingness to step up at just 18 years old gives him extra motivation.

“I'm very excited to see him,” Francis, the Colorado State transfer, said. “He's a young guy stepping in, and the shoes are not too big for him. It kind of gets me amped up and ready to play seeing a young guy stepping in. It's big for us.”

Graduate single-digit offensive lineman Victor Stoffel told reporters Saturday that the game plan coming in was to establish the run to take pressure off the passing game. The Owls executed that game plan quite well, carrying the ball 41 times for 290 yards, allowing sophomore quarterback E.J. Warner and graduate quarterback Quincy Patterson to throw just 23 combined passes.

Smith wasn’t the most active pass catcher in high school, but his first college touchdown came via the 15-yard scoring catch on the game’s opening series. It was his only target of the game, but it got Temple on the board early and set the tone for the rest of the afternoon.

After the game, Smith said his coaches had been telling him to stay ready, and ready he was. After crossing the goal line for his first career touchdown, he let out a scream before being congratulated by his teammates.

“It felt great and all the players ran up to me,” the former three 3-star recruit said. “I was happy and couldn't take the smile off my face.”