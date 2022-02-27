Balanced attack leads Temple past Tulane

In a battle for fourth place in the American Athletic Conference, Temple relied on five players scoring in double digits as it won its rematch against Tulane, 75-70 Sunday at the Liacouras Center.

Temple’s defense

It’s very likely that Temple (16-10 overall, 9-6 American Athletic Conference) and Tulane (12-13, 9-7) will meet for a third time this season in the second round of the American Athletic Conference Tournament. If the two teams did match up again, Temple freshman wing Jahlil White said the Owls would implement the “same exact gameplan” in that scenario.

And why wouldn't the Owls? The defense paved the way for Temple on Sunday, as the Owls held the Green Wave to 18-of-53 shooting, including 7-of-21 from deep. The Green Wave struggled to facilitate any offense all afternoon, mainly because of their system.

Ron Hunter’s team is very isolation-heavy, so when things get stagnant, they get very stagnant.

Tulane had only eight assists to 11 turnovers on the afternoon.

“That’s their whole dynamic,” redshirt-freshman guard Damian Dunn said. “We know how they play.”

Shaky officiating

With a flurry of questionable whistles and no-calls, both teams and coaching staffs became upset with the officiating crew. To start things off, Nick Jourdain was elbowed in the face but still whistled for a foul. Temple coach Aaron McKie was later assessed with a technical after redshirt sophomore guard Tai Strickland was called for a questionable moving screen.

Tulane sophomore Jaylen Forbes, who scored 25 points in the first meeting between these two teams, was very emotional early on. Following some trash talking, Forbes was eventually charged with a technical foul after the referees had enough.

Emotions eventually boiled over when Jourdain picked up his third foul of the first half. While being subbed out, he ripped his jersey in half like Hulk Hogan, circa 1985. The freshman played the second half in an unnamed No. 32 jersey. Jourdain eventually fouled out with 27.3 seconds left in the game.

Turning point

Temple also played a sloppy brand of basketball with 12 assists to 21 turnovers. The Owls also allowed the Green Wave to attempt 32 free throws. Despite the win, McKie wasn’t happy about his team's performance in those two categories.

“We were able to survive 32 free throw attempts,” McKie said. “We were able to survive 21 turnovers.”

Tulane, which ranks near the bottom of the conference in defense, allowed an inefficient Temple team to have arguably its two most efficient games against them this season. After scoring 82 in an overtime loss the first time these two teams met, Temple scored 75 points Sunday on 44.4 percent shooting as a team. More notably, the Owls were 10-of-24 from deep, scoring 10 more points from deep than they did from the painted area.

“[I] would love to see more of it,” McKie said of his team’s shooting performance. “It’s generating quality shots. That’s getting paint touches, getting to the offensive glass and getting putbacks, and trying to stay away from a lot of contested shots.”

What ultimately won Temple the game was its second-half shooting. The Owls shot 52 percent from the field, 55.6 percent from three, and 71.4 percent from the free throw line in the second half..

Standout players

Following a disappointing performance against Memphis, Dunn was big for Temple with 19 points. Dunn came into the game with a strategy to attack Tulane’s defense, which had its positives and negatives. While the scoring output was needed, Dunn also turned the ball over seven times.

However, he didn’t let that get him down.

“Those little slumps don't last forever," Dunn said.

Dunn shared the starting backcourt with Strickland, who had 15 points. With second-year freshman point guard Jeremiah Williams missing the game with a lingering right shoulder injury, true freshman guard Hysier Miller, who had 10 points and six assists to only two turnovers on the afternoon, also started in the backcourt.

“He’s gaining confidence day by day,” Dunn said of his young teammate. “He has the right approach and mindset. We know what we’re going to get from him every night and he’s willing to learn.”

Temple’s other true freshman, Zach Hicks, was also big for the Owls with 15 points on 50 percent shooting from the field and from deep.

Offense was hard to come by in the first half for both teams. Tulane started off with an 8-0 run that forced an early 30-second Temple timeout.

Things changed for Temple out of the huddle though, as Hicks erupted for 10 first-half points, including three three-pointers. Hicks’ 10 points led a 12-0 Temple run that sent the Owls to the second media timeout up 12-8.

“His shot-making ability energizes our guys,” McKie said. “I could easily put him in the starting lineup, but I like him in that [sixth man] role.”

White had his third double-double of the season with 13 points and 12 rebounds, including a clutch three down the stretch to keep Temple up by two possessions.

“Throughout the season, I’ve been getting more confident shooting threes,” White said.

Temple’s next game is a Thursday night tip-off in Houston for a rematch with the Cougars.