Temple graduate wide receiver Jose Barbon announced his decision to not return for a sixth year of college football on Sunday when he declared for the NFL Draft via Twitter. In his announcement, Barbon posted a passionate message about his time spent at Temple.

“I would like to thank Owl Nation, Buckskin-County, and every person that supported me,” Barbon said. “With that being said I’m excited to announce that I will be declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. It’s been a long time coming and I’m excited what the future holds for me.”

The 6-foot, 180-pound receiver played with the Owls for four seasons in five years, including a redshirt year, from 2018- through 2022 and totaled 137 receptions for 1,600 yards and four touchdown receptions in his time at Temple.

The Lancaster native recorded 137 receptions in his career to finish fifth on Temple's all-time list. Barbon's 1,600 receiving yards also put him at No. 13 all time. Barbon finished his career with his best season in 2022, as he caught a team-high 71 catches for 910 yards and two touchdowns. As part of that performance, Barbon had six 100-yard performances, which was the most in a single season by a Temple receiver.

Barbon’s best game of his Temple tenure came in his final one when he posted 160 yards off of a career-high 13 receptions in Temple’s 49-46 shootout loss to East Carolina in the season finale.

From a football perspective, Barbon's departure is a big loss for Temple. Barbon quickly became freshman quarterback EJ Warner’s favorite target down the stretch. Amad Anderson Jr. (38 receptions) and Zae Baines (19 receptions) will be the lead receivers for Temple next year barring any transfers Temple gets through the transfer portal. Converted quarterback D'wan Mathis and Michigan State transfer Ian Stewart are also slated to return.



