Belle Mastropietro, Diana Tiburcio earn AAC Scholar-Athlete honors
Temple’s Belle Mastropietro has been named the American Athletic Conference’s women’s lacrosse Scholar-Athlete of the Year for the second consecutive season, and Owls fencer Diana Tiburcio was honored in the league’s at-large category, the conference announced Wednesday.
Wichita State’s Jackson Caldwell (cross country) and Charlotte’s Riley Felts, a track and field All-American, were named the American’s Male and Female Scholar-Athletes of the Year, respectively.
Wednesday’s honor was the latest of many for Mastropietro, who was named Temple’s 2024 Female Athlete of the Year. A pivotal player in leading the Owls to the AAC Tournament, the Springfield, Delaware County native led the Owls in goals, assists, points and draw controls, all while posting a 3.95 GPA in Temple’s exercise science graduate program. Her Temple career has also included four all-conference selections and three IWLCA All-Region nods. A 5-foot-7 midfielder who made an instant impact by leading the Owls with 20 goals as a freshman in 2020, Matropietro has also been recognized as a USA Lacrosse/Inside Lacrosse All-American three times.
Tiburcio posted a 33-14 record for the Owls this season and a career record of 102-60, but her academic achievements are just as impressive as what the Malvern native and Great Valley High School graduate accomplished as a sabre fencer. She became the first woman of color from Temple to earn a Goldwater Scholarship last year and this year earned a 3.95 GPA as a mechanical engineering major en route to becoming a Fulbright scholar. After completing her 10-month Fulbright at Germany’s Max Planck Institute for Chemical Energy Conversion, Tiburcio will move on to Stanford’s chemical engineering PhD program.
The American awarded scholar-athlete honors in its first season in 2013-14, and the Owls were well-represented that year. Former Temple wide receiver Ryan Alderman was the AAC football Scholar-Athlete of the Year, Jimmy McDonnell was the men’s basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year, and men’s soccer’s Vaughn Spurrier was the AAC’s Male Scholar Athlete of the Year.