Temple’s Belle Mastropietro has been named the American Athletic Conference’s women’s lacrosse Scholar-Athlete of the Year for the second consecutive season, and Owls fencer Diana Tiburcio was honored in the league’s at-large category, the conference announced Wednesday.

Wichita State’s Jackson Caldwell (cross country) and Charlotte’s Riley Felts, a track and field All-American, were named the American’s Male and Female Scholar-Athletes of the Year, respectively.

Wednesday’s honor was the latest of many for Mastropietro, who was named Temple’s 2024 Female Athlete of the Year. A pivotal player in leading the Owls to the AAC Tournament, the Springfield, Delaware County native led the Owls in goals, assists, points and draw controls, all while posting a 3.95 GPA in Temple’s exercise science graduate program. Her Temple career has also included four all-conference selections and three IWLCA All-Region nods. A 5-foot-7 midfielder who made an instant impact by leading the Owls with 20 goals as a freshman in 2020, Matropietro has also been recognized as a USA Lacrosse/Inside Lacrosse All-American three times.