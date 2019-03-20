DAYTON, Ohio -- The Aaron McKie era at Temple begins now.

Temple dropped its First Four matchup with Belmont, 81-70, Tuesday night at University of Dayton Arena in an NCAA Tournament East Region play-in game.

The Owls’ one-and-done exit ended coach Fran Dunphy’s tenure with the Owls. He has a record of 3-17 in the NCAA Tournament in his 30-year coaching career, including a 2-8 mark in his 13 seasons at Temple.

In six of eight NCAA Tournament appearances under Dunphy, Temple lost its first game.

McKie, who served as the Owls' associate head coach this season, will take over as the program's head coach. The former Temple and Philadelphia 76ers standout and 13-year NBA veteran will likely be formally announced as the program's next head coach at a press conference within the next week.

But late Tuesday night, Dunphy and the Owls were lamenting yet another early exit from the NCAA Tournament.

“Just disappointed for the guys that were not able to continue onto Jacksonville to play against a team like the University of Maryland,” Dunphy told reporters shortly after the buzzer sounded. “I give credit to Belmont. They’re a good team.”

Belmont made all but three of its shots within the paint or from three-point range. The Bruins came into the night averaging 87.4 points per game – good for second in the nation in scoring – as well as top 20 in pace of play.

Coach Rick Byrd’s crew continued what they did all season long, even though Belmont scored six points below its season average. The Bruins also scored 25 points off fast break chances.

“They stuck to what they were good at,” said senior guard Shizz Alston, who scored a team-high 21 points on eight of 22 shooting. “They shot the three and post up. We knew they were going to do that. That’s why they’re so good, because they just stick to what they do well.”

Dylan Windler, Belmont’s leading scorer on the season, was held to five points on two of seven shooting, including a 1 of 5 mark from 3-point range. He was mostly shadowed by Nate Pierre-Louis, despite the fact that Winder took advantage of his four-inch height advantage over the Owls’ combo guard from North Jersey.

“I thought Nate did a terrific job on (Windler),” Dunphy said.

While Windler tied a season-low with five points, he managed to impact the game in multiple other ways. The Indianapolis native grabbed 14 rebounds and added three steals and two assists.

“He was a critical piece to their whole game plan, even though he wasn’t scoring,” Dunphy said. “It’s a sign of a terrific basketball player.”

In the first half, Temple dealt without senior center Ernest Aflakpui for the final 17 minutes and change after he picked up his second foul. He was mainly replaced by Justyn Hamilton, who finished with six points on three of eight shooting, while Damion Moore also made a two-minute appearance.

“I certainly would’ve like to have had Ern play more minutes in that first half,” Dunphy said.

Nick Muszynski, one of Belmont’s trio of first-team All-Ohio Valley Conference selections, burnt Temple for 16 points on eight of 12 shooting, along with four rebounds and three assists. Kevin McClain, another all-conference player, turned in a game-high 29 points on eight of 14 shooting, including a four of seven mark from three-point range.

“I thought he was terrific,” Dunphy said of Muszynski. “He’s got great pace for his game. He’s very intelligent down there. He knows what he can do.”

Dunphy has not had the luxury to do too much reflecting as Temple had 48 hours to prepare to play Belmont after learning its postseason fate on Selection Sunday. He was visibly somber during his postgame press conference.

“I haven’t thought much about it, but I will reflect in the coming days,” Dunphy said. “Very appreciate of what Temple University gave to me, what the University of Pennsylvania gave to me and I’m a pretty fortunate guy.”

Temple made its first NCAA Tournament appearance in three years, although the Owls have not appeared in the Sweet 16 since Hall of Fame coach John Chaney led the program in 2001.