Bethune-Cookman tight end Thomas Nance chooses Temple

Nance, a 6-foot-3, 270-pound product of Florida's Lake Region High school, led all Southwestern Athletic Conference tight ends with 33 catches for 364 yards last season. Nance's best games came as the season went further on, including three straight 70-yard games between Weeks 10 and 12.

A three-star prospect out of the Class of 2019, Nancy initially signed with South Florida over offers from Illinois, Duke and Washington State. Nance would go on to spend three years with the Bulls before entering the portal. Nance then spent the 2022 season as a defensive lineman at Tennessee State before sitting out the 2023 season to focus on his mental health. After the year off, Nance transferred to Bethune-Cookman, where the Florida native transitioned to tight end. The Florida native ended up starting10 games at the position last year, including one against his former USF team.

Upon entering the portal this time around, Nance collected offers from Louisiana Tech, Texas Southern and Prairie View A&M. He has one year of eligibility left.

With Temple, Nance will join a tight end room that includes returning contributors Daniel Evert and Peter Clarke, as well as freshman addition Ryder Kusch and Cal Poly transfer Jake Woods. The position is an important in Temple offensive coordinator Tyler Walker's offense, as Walker's Montana State offense had four tight ends surpass 100 receiving yards last year. Montana State's Rohan Jones caught 30 passes for 470 yards in the offense last en route to All American honors. Jones has since transferred to Arkansas.