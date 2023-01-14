Temple’s 2022-2023 enigmatic men’s basketball season will write its next chapter Sunday when the Owls host the 12-5 Memphis Tigers at the Liacouras Center. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN2.

Last Saturday’s 11-point home loss to Tulane has been the lone blemish on the Owls’ 4-1 American Athletic Conference record, and this Sunday’s home game against head coach Penny Hardaway’s Tigers is an opportunity for a much-needed win for Temple.

The Owls know the deal by now. Losses to programs like Wagner and Maryland Eastern Shore have been part of their frustrating, up-and-down journey en route to a 10-8 overall record to this point. Short of going on a remarkable roll and sweeping Houston, UCF and Memphis during the regular season and a top-two finish in the American, any talk of at-large NCAA Tournament bid hopes are out of reach.

But if Temple wants to turn its season around and head in that direction, Sunday is as good a time as any to start. Memphis is 50th in the latest NET rankings and 34th in the KenPom rankings, which are a more predictive metric. Temple, conversely, has a No. 139 KenPom rating, and the Owls are 156th in the NET rankings.

Beyond its overall record, Memphis is 2-2 in league play and 8-0 at home but just 1-4 on the road, with its last road win coming back on Nov. 7 at Vanderbilt. The Tigers have also lost to Tulane (89-86 back on New Year’s Day in New Orleans), and they’re coming off Wednesday’s107-104 double-overtime loss at UCF, one that saw the two teams combine for 37 points in the second extra period.

Memphis guard and SMU transfer Kendric Davis, the league’s reigning player of the year, dropped 42 points in the loss, including the Tigers’ first seven in the initial overtime period. The 6-foot, fifth-year senior leads the league and is 11th in the nation in scoring at 21.3 points per game, and his 5.9 assists per game tie him for 13th in the country in that statistical category.

And while Sunday marks a big opportunity for Temple as a team, it’s also just as big a chance on an individual level for Owls guard Jahlil White to redeem himself after picking up three technical fouls in the last two games, including a double technical and subsequent ejection earlier this week in Temple’s win at Tulsa. Despite managing just eight points in the last two games following three straight double-figure scoring outings, the 6-7 White is still the Owls’ best on-ball defender and could help Temple get a win Sunday by holding Davis to more pedestrian numbers.

DeAndre Williams, Memphis’ 26-year-old, 6-9 fifth-year forward, is the only other Tigers player averaging double-figure scoring at 15.4 points per game, and he leads the team in rebounding with 7.1 per contest to go with 18 blocks. Guard Alex Lomax, a former 4-star, top-150 recruit who has been coached by Hardaway dating back to sixth grade (Hardaway coached him for four seasons at Memphis’ East High School), is averaging 8.1 points and 3.5 assists per game and leads the American in steals with 2.8 per game.

If anything, Temple will be dealing with a Memphis team that, despite its poor road record, is very active at both ends of the floor. The Tigers shoot a conference-best 47.3 percent per game and hold the third-best field goal percentage defense mark in the league at 39.3 percent, and they also lead the conference with 9.8 steals per game and 5.3 blocked shots per game.

Sunday will also be an opportunity for Temple guard Damian Dunn, who will be looking to bounce back after he scored 12 points but played just 12 minutes at Tulsa due to his own ejection. Dunn and backcourt mate Khalif Battle, who leads Temple and is third in the league in scoring at 18.0 points per game, have continued to come off the bench as fourth-year head coach Aaron McKie has started four sophomores in point guard Hysier Miller, wing guard Zach Hicks, White and forward Nick Jourdain, along with Northern Colorado transfer forward Kur Jongkuch, who collected nine rebounds in 13 minutes in the win at Tulsa.

Temple could still be without starting center Jamille Reynolds for another two weeks, so McKie has continued to give minutes to Jongkuch, Jourdain and, most recently, Emmanuel Okpomo in his absence. The 6-10 Okpomo played arguably his best game in a Temple uniform in the Owls’ win at Tulsa four days ago, with six points, two assists and eight rebounds, including five on the offensive glass.

The Owls and Tigers have split 10 games at the Liacouras Center, and the two teams last met in North Philly four years ago, an 85-76 Temple victory. That was the Owls’ last win in the series. They lost by 14 at Memphis last season, saw both games against the Tigers during the 2020-21 season canceled due to Covid, and lost by 14 at Memphis in 2020.