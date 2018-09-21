Playing on four days rest on national television on a night when some of the statistical numbers were as off-the-wall as some of the costumes in the seats (it was Star Wars night at Lincoln Financial Field), Temple got enough big plays to outlast Tulsa 31-17 Thursday night to pull its record even at 2-2.

The Owls won their American Athletic Conference opener by weathering a Golden Hurricane offense that ran 107 plays, the most ever by any Temple opponent. And a defense that allowed Tulsa to go 13 of 23 on third down and convert 4 of 5 fourth-down tries still managed to carry the day by forcing five turnovers, the most since a 2015 win over Cincinnati, and scoring two defensive touchdowns.

And after failing to get a sack in the first half, the Owls got six on Tulsa quarterback Luke Skipper in the second half.

One of them came from running back Ryquell Armstead.

“To be honest,” Armstead admitted, “I didn’t even know I sacked the guy. I thought it was just a regular tackle.”

It wasn’t. It snuffed out a Tulsa drive on third down in the third quarter and forced a punt.

Defensive end Quincy Roche, who collected two sacks and forced two fumbles on consecutive plays earlier in the third quarter, was jokingly asked if he was worried about losing his spot to Armstead, who has seen a few snaps at that position, similar to other Temple offensive players in the past like Keith Kirkwood and Romond Deloatch.

“Nah, man,” Roche said with a smile. “Everybody gets to eat.”

Armstead did most of his damage at his natural position, posting his third-straight 100-yard game with 108 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries. His 22-yard scoring run at the 3:19 mark of the second quarter helped stake Temple to a 21-7 lead.

In his second start since taking over for Frank Nutile, redshirt sophomore quarterback Anthony Russo’s numbers – 7 of 20 passing for 112 yards and two interceptions – didn’t look great, but he wasn’t helped by what offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude counted to be six drops. One pass that wideout Ventell Bryant should have held onto landed instead in the arms of linebacker Cooper Edmiston, who had both interceptions.

Russo, however, did cap a 7-play, 55-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run, the first of his career, off a play fake that helped put Temple ahead for good at 14-7 a little more than two minutes into the second quarter. He wasn’t sacked for the second week in a row.

But the majority of the big, game-defining plays Thursday night came from a defense that was much-maligned in the first two weeks of the season when the team stumbled to an 0-2 start. Redshirt freshman cornerback Ty Mason got the Owls on the board when he stepped in front of a poorly-thrown Skipper pass to the left sideline and took it back 36 yards for the first interception return of his career. Will Mobley, kicking again for an injured Aaron Boumerhi, converted the extra point to make it 7-0 with 6:23 left in the first quarter.

And the play that gave Temple its largest margin of the night was Karamo Dioubate’s 50-yard fumble recovery touchdown after Roche’s second sack. That play came with 11:33 left in the third quarter and pushed the Owls’ lead out to 28-10.

Dioubate, a former 4-star recruit out of Prep Charter who was ranked 164thnationally in the 2016 class by Rivals, finished with six tackles to go with his first career touchdown.

After the game, Temple defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker told reporters that Dioubate, who originally committed to Penn State before flipping to the Owls, may have made the biggest improvement of any player on the roster from last year to this year. Dioubate said he did it by simply “trusting the process.”

In part because it got two quick scores on defensive touchdowns, Temple saw Tulsa win the time-of-possession battle by a wide margin of 36:51 to 23:09. But an Owls defense that was five days removed from getting seven sacks in a win at Maryland kept up with the Golden Hurricane’s frenetic pace of play offensively.

“It’s hard to prepare for that,” Dioubate replied when asked what it was like to be out on the field for that long. “You just go out there and take one play at a time and whatever happens, happens.”

Temple’s season was in danger of spiraling out of control after a season-opening loss at the Linc to Villanova, an FCS program, and a subsequent loss to Buffalo in week two. Then came last week’s 35-14 win at Maryland, and now the Owls are back on even footing as they approach next weekend’s game at Boston College, which is currently ranked 23rdin the AP Top 25 poll under former Temple head coach Steve Addazio. The Eagles play at Purdue Saturday.

Temple, meanwhile, will have nine days before that nonconference road test. Collins and his staff will take the weekend to rest and recruit before taking aim at what would be a season-defining win.

“I know that in nine days, we’ve got a really tough opponent that we’ve got to get ready for,” second-year head coach Geoff Collins said. “A five-day week (to prepare for Tulsa) is not easy, and I’m so proud of these guys in the way they handled the five-day prep to get ready to play that game. And then now, (they’ll get) a couple days to rest their bodies, and then we’ll crank it up Monday morning.”

EXTRA POINTS: Linebacker Shaun Bradley led Temple with 11 tackles Thursday night. Corerback Rock Ya-Sin added 10 tackles and an interception, his second of the season. … Sam Franklin, who started at rush end/linebacker, got two sacks and a forced fumble.