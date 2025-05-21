Brianna Mead commits to Temple

Former LIU guard Brianna Mead announced her commitment to Temple Wednesday on social media. The 5-foot-7 rising sophomore transfer played four seasons at Connecticut’s Putnam Science Academy before playing one postgraduate season at South Shore Christian Academy in Weymouth, Massachusetts.

Mead’s freshman season at LIU started slow, as she averaged just 4.6 points through the first eight games of the season. The guard then had back-to-back double digit scoring outings against Fordham on Dec. 12 and Delaware State on Dec. 14.

She carried the momentum for the rest of the season by reaching double digits nine different times. Mead started 12 of the Sharks’ 27 games, and her 8.8 points per game were third on the team.

At Temple, Mead will reunite with guard Kelian Cedano, whom she played with at Putnam. In joining a backcourt that must replace Tarriyonna Gary and Tiarra East, both of whom have graduated, Mead will join forces with Tristen Taylor, Kaylah Turner and Savannah Curry.