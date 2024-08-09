PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1QQ0dMNlRMRDY5Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Brock, Simon and Douglas still taking aim at starting QB spot

John DiCarlo • OwlScoop
Editor
@jdicarlo
John DiCarlo has covered Temple football and basketball since 1998 and has been the editor of OwlScoop.com since 2006.

Temple head coach Stan Drayton said Monday that “three guys have emerged” in the competition to start the Owls season opener at Oklahoma on Friday, Aug. 30.

Those three guys – Forrest Brock, Evan Simon and Tyler Douglas – were deferential in speaking with reporters at Edberg-Olson Hall following Friday’s preseason camp practice. None of them, at least outwardly, gave any indication that they might have a leg up on the other two.

In fact, Brock said, the first snaps of Friday’s scrimmage, as well as the order of the post-practice interviews, came down to a good, old-fashioned game of Rock, Paper, Scissors.

“We did a Rochambeau to begin. That's how it's been for the last couple of scrimmages,” said Brock, who transferred to Temple prior to last season after two years at Santa Monica Community College. “We're still competing, so just waiting on the coach to decide.”

Simon, who was recruited by Temple out of Manheim Central High School before signing with Rutgers, is the only quarterback of the three with starting experience. In fact, his first college start came in a week three 16-14 win at Temple during the 2022 season. On a day when the Scarlet Knights won with their defense, Simon posted modest numbers of 9 of 15 passing for 52 yards. A week later in a home loss to Big Ten opponent Iowa, Simon went 28 of 29 passing for a career-best 300 yards to go with a touchdown and two interceptions.

Simon never attempted more than 19 passes in a single game the rest of the way and primarily served as Gavin Wimsatt’s backup last fall. But of the three Owls competing for the right to start the opener, Simon is the one with playing experience in a venue like the one Temple will see at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. In backup duty, he completed 10 of his 19 throws for 74 yards, a touchdown and an interception two weeks after that Temple win back in 2022.

The Owls are currently 42.5-point underdogs to a Sooners team that will start the season ranked 16th in the Coaches Poll and play its first season as a member of the SEC.

How do you prepare for that opponent and that atmosphere? Keep it simple, Simon said.

“I played in several big-time games at Rutgers. It just comes down to your training and your preparation,” Simon said, “and I'll trust that all day. And if I'm on the field first, I'm going to be ready to go.”

When asked about the quarterbacks Monday, Drayton brought up Douglas’ name in making sure it would not be left out of the conversation. The redshirt freshman from New Jersey’s Ocean Township High School is the most mobile of the bunch and “really having a really good fall camp thus far,” Drayton said.

What, Douglas was asked, has he done recently to have Drayton bring his name up favorably when asked about the quarterback competition.

“I think being explosive is a big thing for coach,” said Douglas, who ran for 818 yards and 14 touchdowns as a high school senior. “I think he wants an explosive offense. And I think just, knowing yourself, that's really what it is. You got to get out there and really command the offense. That's what he wants to see. He wants to see the quarterback take lead and command the offense.”

Listen to Friday’s interviews with Brock, Simon and Douglas here.

Forrest Brock

Evan Simon

Tyler Douglas

