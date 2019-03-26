Temple co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach Fran Brown and corners Elijah Clark and Christian Braswell spoke with reporters following Tuesday's practice, the Owls' seventh of the spring.

You can listen to those interviews here.

Fran Brown

Christian Braswell

Elijah Clark

Brown, now in his seventh season on Temple's staff but the first since 2016, is back on North Broad Street after a two-year stint at Baylor. He'll work with defensive coordinator Jeff Knowles and concentrate on a secondary that will lose two potential NFL players in Rock Ya-Sin, a likely first- or second-round draft pick, and safety Delvon Randall.

Brown spent more than 11 minutes talking with reporters about a number of different subjects and players, including transfer Harrison Hand, cornerback Kimere Brown, quarterback Anthony Russo and the Owls' receivers and some of his top players in the defensive backfield.

"We've got a long way to go," Brown said. "We've got some guys that have the opportunity to (follow in Ya-Sin and Randall's footsteps) if they're willing to put the work in. To achieve things you've never achieved before, you have to do some things you've never done. So we've got some work to do, but I'm excited watching them. I'm enjoying it. I love challenges. So we'll have some fun."

Brown did say that Brown, a redshirt junior, is banged up, and his status for the rest of the spring is uncertain.

Someone like Clark, a 6-foot-3 redshirt freshman, could see some snaps in his place.

"I'm a long, athletic corner," Clark said. "I'm either the same size or bigger than the people I'm guarding, so that's an advantage for me. I can run, I can play off-man (coverage). I can do a lot."