“He was awesome,” Collins said. “He had a big-time game. What a competitor. He’s still not 100 percent. But that just goes to show you why he’s wearing No. 1, why he’s a single-digit guy, just the way he competes...I thought just the way he focused and just made play after play after play, I think it speaks volume about his character.”

After starting wide receivers Branden Mack and Randle Jones , who each recorded three receptions, offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude said the coaching staff decided to stick with the hot hand in the second half and kept Bryant on the field. And that seemed fine by second-year head coach Geoff Collins.

Bryant’s winning touchdown capped off a day in which he led Temple with eight receptions for 147 yards. No other receiver had more than three catches or more than 60 yards.

“It felt great,” Bryant told reporters after the game. “It felt like I needed a game like this. All that I’ve been through, to get in the end zone for the first time in two years, it felt amazing. I’m glad I landed in the end zone today, helped my team to be victorious this week.”

Bryant jumped into the arms of his teammates, as the long-time-coming touchdown gave the Owls what would be the eventual winning score in a crucial 24-17 victory over Navy.

With just more than nine minutes to play and the score tied in a game Temple needed to win to keep its bowl hopes alive, Bryant ran a go route along the sideline and got behind the Midshipmen's cover-three defense. He hauled in a perfect pass from quarterback Anthony Russo and ran into the end zone for a 62-yard score.

The Temple wide receiver came to Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium Saturday having not scored a touchdown in two seasons. His last one came on that very same field in the 2016 American Athletic Conference Championship Game against Navy.

Bryant made more than a few crucial catches. He had two catches on the first drive of the game as the Owls drove to the red zone. And although they came up empty there after a missed Will Mobley field goal, Bryant nonetheless set the tone for his big day. He had another catch on third down that helped extend a drive at the end of the first half.

An impressive, 40-yard contested catch set Temple up with a first-and-goal at the 8-yard line midway through the third quarter. It led to fullback Rob Ritrovato’s touchdown that tied the game at 17 after the Owls trailed by 10 in the quarter.

“Ventell Bryant competed on the perimeter blocking, making some key catches throughout the game,” Collins said. “The one contested down here in the (second) half was a great play. He had to go up and get it, he had a negative advantage on the ball, and when he plucked it out of the air, I can’t say enough about his performance today.”

“It definitely helped us with momentum,” Bryant said. “We needed a play like that. We needed to stretch the field to open up our offense. We were struggling at first, just beating ourselves, stuff that we need to improve on to help us win games...I’m glad this day finally came and I’m glad I showed out today for my teammates.”

This was a breakout game for Bryant. Last season, he didn’t even make the trip to the season opener at Notre Dame, appeared in 10 games and compiled just 29 receptions for 280 yards as he battled off-the-field issues. Before Saturday, Bryant’s highest receiving total of this season was 56 yards and he did not have more than five receptions in a game.

To make matters worse, Bryant suffered what was described as an upper-body injury in practice last week. He only had one reception for six yards in a 49-6 rout of ECU. Bryant said he could barely lift his arm in practice but wanted to do whatever he could to help his team.

“I was asking the lord, why me?” Bryant said. “But I prayed on it. My teammates still believed in me even though I’ve been starting out slowly to begin this season.They still believe in me, and just making these plays for them means a lot to me. I’m happy that it happened today.”

Bryant said after the game that he now feels “100 percent” healthy. He said he spent extra time all week after practice working on his catching. Patenaude said Bryant had a great week of practice and while he didn’t expect it, he knew Bryant was due for a game like this one.

His teammates took notice as well.

“He’s a great, great receiver. He’s such a great talent,” quarterback Anthony Russo said. “He worked his butt off all week trying to get extra treatment and everything to be able to go today. And we just knew that he was going to be open...Ventell had a breakout game today, I think he needed that, and we just need to keep building on that for him.”

Despite Bryant’s struggles, he has recorded a reception in every single game he’s played at the collegiate level. Against Navy, he caught a pass in his 42nd-straight game, tying the longest active streak in the FBS.

Records are exciting, but being able to make a play when the game is on the line matters more to Bryant.

“That’s all I’ve been throughout my career. When the team needs a play, I want to be that guy to step up,” Bryant said. “It means a lot. Guys believe in me. I just have to be detailed in what I’m doing. The coaches believe in me, the players believe in me. I just have to go out there and make a play and that’s what I strive to do each week.”