Another week, another gut-wrenching loss.

Temple played all three of its quarterbacks, got two touchdowns and a blocked punt from Branden Mack and sprung Ryquell Armstead past the century mark on the ground, but the Owls came undone yet again in the fourth quarter. This time, a roughing-the-passer penalty on third down and a missed tackle on the game-winning touchdown were the main culprits as Buffalo dealt Temple a 36-29 loss Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Owls are off to an 0-2 start for the first time since 2013, and the schedule doesn’t get any easier with a trip to play at Maryland next week.

Temple fell behind by 12-0 before a 39-yard Hail Mary touchdown pass from Frank Nutile to Mack on the last play of the first half gave the Owls a jolt, and then Nutile staked Temple to its only lead of the day when he hit wideout Randle Jones on a 44-yard scoring pass at the 12:20 mark of the third quarter. Will Mobley, who came on for an injured Aaron Boumerhi, converted the extra point to give the Owls a 14-12 advantage.

Temple tied the game twice in the fourth quarter to set up the heartbreaking ending. Mack blocked a punt that Ty Mason recovered it in the end zone for a touchdown, and Ventell Bryant hit tight end Kenny Yeboah on a 2-point conversion pass to make it a 22-22 game with 11:24 remaining. And after Buffalo’s Antonio Nunn hauled in a 5-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Tyree Jackson to make it a 29-22 game with 7:43 to go, Mack caught a 3-yard, back-shoulder toss from Nutile and Mobley hit the extra point to tie the game at 29-29 at the 4:53 mark of the fourth quarter.

Then came the breakdowns and the mistakes.

Facing a third-and-10 from its own 36 on the ensuing series, Jackson threw incomplete to Nunn, but Buffalo was bailed out when Karamo Dioubate was hit with a 15-yard penalty for hitting Jackson late on the play, thus giving the Bulls an automatic first down. Six plays later, Jackson hit Anthony Johnson, Buffalo’s top receiver, over the middle of the field at the Temple 25-yard line. Owls safety Rodney Williams had his arms around him but couldn’t bring him down, and Johnson did the rest and hit the pylon on the left side of the end zone to lift Buffalo to a 36-29 lead with just 59 seconds to go.

Temple got as far as its own 49 on the ensuing series, but the comeback effort ended when Buffalo defensive tackle Chibueze Onwuka sacked Nutile, stripped the ball and recovered it.

Some of the same things that hurt the Owls in their loss to Villanova last week stung them again Saturday against Buffalo. Temple allowed the Bulls to convert 9 of 17 third-down opportunities, while the Owls went a paltry 3 of 14 on third down. Nutile did throw three touchdown passes, but he also threw two costly interceptions that both led to Buffalo touchdowns.

Second-year head coach Geoff Collins said Temple had game-planned to use all three of its quarterbacks this week, and all three played in one first-half series. Redshirt sophomore Anthony Russo, the team’s No. 2 quarterback, saw snaps in both halves and went 2 of 4 passing for 24 yards, including an 18-yard throw to Brodrick Yancy. Todd Centeio didn’t connect on his only pass attempt and got six yards on two carries, and he even lined up as the placekicker on fourth down before a timeout was called.

Nutile finished 15 of 31 passing to go with the three touchdowns and two interceptions, and Ryquell Armstead got 107 yards on 14 carries, including a 50-yard second-half run.

While veteran players like Nutile and Williams had their ups and downs Saturday, Temple managed to stay in the game because of its younger and more inexperienced players. The Owls’ first 22 points – the touchdowns from Mack, Randle, Mason, Yeboah’s 2-point conversion catch and Mobley’s two extra points - came from players who scored for the first time in their respective careers.

Buffalo took a 12-0 lead when Kevin Marks scored up the middle on a 22-yard run with 11:01 left in the second quarter. Temple cornerback Rock Ya-Sin picked off Jackson on the ensuing 2-point conversion attempt and took it all the way back for what would have been two points, but tight end Jake Robinson was called for an illegal block on the play to wipe those points off the board. Ya-Sin recorded an interception later in the game and had another one overturned by a replay.

Marks hurt Temple to the tune of 138 yards and two scores on 25 carries, and Jackson completed 26 of his 45 throws for 275 yards and three touchdowns. Johnson, one of the better receivers in the nation, caught six passes for 76 yards and the game-winning touchdown in which he shed Williams, a graduate transfer from Syracuse.

Temple defensive end Quincy Roche left the game with an injury and was in a walking boot at one point before he returned for the final two series. Collins said he will be evaluated by the team’s medical staff, and he said Boumerhi’s injury is to hip but did not offer a timetable for his return.

