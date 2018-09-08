For the first time since 2013, Temple is 0-2 after a demoralizing 36-29 loss to former Mid-American Conference foe Buffalo on Saturday.

After tying the game at 29 apiece, Temple forced Buffalo into a 3rd and 10 situation in its own territory. A pass breakup by graduate transfer Rock Ya-Sin was negated, however, by a late roughing the passer penalty by junior defensive tackle Karamo Dioubate. Given an extra opportunity, Buffalo capped off its 81-yard game-winning drive with a 29-yard touchdown to All-American candidate wideout Anthony Johnson with 59 seconds left.

Temple picked up a first down on its ensuing possession but a strip sack of redshirt-senior quarterback Frank Nutile with 15 seconds left cemented Temple’s loss and put the Owls on the wrong side of history with their worst season start since Matt Rhule’s inaugural 2-10 2013 season. Considering that Temple’s remaining out-of-conference games come at Maryland and Boston College, two Power 5 conference programs, Temple is now faced with the very real possibility of going 0-4 out of conference play.

“[Buffalo is] a good football team,” Temple coach Geoff Collins said. “And that team in there (Temple) is going to be a really good football team. We just have to keep working and staying together. I thought the atmosphere and the mood, they know they put in a hard day’s work. They competed, they stayed together and they laid it all on the line.”

“I’m proud of the leadership on that but, in the end, we lost a college football game,” Collins added.

While Buffalo is expected to be one of the better team in the MAC and could flirt with 8 or 9 wins, the Bulls entered the game as underdogs for a reason. Just like against Villanova last week, Temple took the field with more overall team talent but lost due to a variety of self-inflicted wounds. In addition to Dioubate’s penalty, Temple also failed to get off the third down on defense and failed to stay on the field in third-down situations on offense.

“There are some things that guys are really hurting in there about because they thought they left their teammates down,” Collins said. “But they’ll come back to work and we just have to continue to get better and better.”

Just like in last week’s 19-17 loss to FCS Villanova, Temple’s defense was exposed on the ground. After allowing the Wildcats to rush for 151 yards and 4.1 yards a carry last week, the Owls allowed the Bulls to rush for 152 yards and two touchdowns this week.

For the second straight week, Temple came out to a double-digit deficit as the Owls allowed the Bulls to jump out to a 12-0 lead. And that 12-point deficit was almost deeper until Ya-Sin picked off an errant Jackson pass with 1:45 left in the half to stop the Bulls in the red zone.

Ya-Sin, who also had an interception on a Buffalo 2-point conversion attempt and another interception called back, has been as advertised since he transferred to Temple from FCS Presbyterian, Collins said.

“He studies so much tape,” Collins said. “He could have had another pick and that was a great play. I’m curious to see that one again. He’s an elite playmaker and an unbelievable guy that works hard with relentless effort. Everything you want in a college football player, Rock Ya-Sin is.”

After Ya-Sin’s interception, Nutile and Temple’s offense took over at the 20-yard line and marched down the field. After a clock issue erroneously drained off around 15 seconds of the clock, Nutile connected with Branden Mack on a 39-yard Hail Mary with zero seconds left to salvage Temple’s first half and bring the Owls within five at 12-7. Prior to that play, which came at the end of an 80-yard drive, Temple had been held to just 113 yards of offense.

Temple would start the second half off with a touchdown drive, this time off of a 44-yard pass from Nutile to junior wideout Randle Jones, to take its lone lead of the game at 14-12. Temple would tie Buffalo two more times in the game, once off of a blocked punt return that was recovered by redshirt-freshman Ty Mason and once off of another touchdown pass to Mack, but was never able to pull in front of the Bulls again. Both of Temple's game-tying touchdown drives in the fourth quarter were matched by a Buffalo touchdown on the ensuing drive.

Buffalo recorded 427 yards of offense, including 152 rushing yards off of 41 carries. Tyree Jackson completed 26-of-45 passes for 275 yards and a touchdown while Kevin Marks rushed 25 times for 138 yards and two touchdowns.

For Temple, Nutile completed 15 or 31 passes for three touchdowns and two interceptions. One of Nutile’s interceptions came after the New Jersey native threw behind redshirt-senior Ventell Bryant, who missed the catch and knocked the ball into a Buffalo defender’s hands. Mack led Temple with three catches for 47 yards and the first two touchdowns of his career. All 29 of Temple's points (two touchdowns by Mack, a touchdown by Mason, a touchdown by Jones, a 2-point catch by tight end Kenny Yeboah and four extra points by Will Mobley, who replaced an injured Aaron Boumerhi)were scored by players that entered the game with zero career points.

One thing Temple did do slightly better on Saturday was rush the ball. After rushing for just 46 yards against Villanova, Temple ran the ball 29 times for 115 yards, including 50 yards off of a Ryquell Armstead scamper in the fourth quarter. Armstead finished the game with 14 carries for 107 yards while players like Jager Gardner, Jeremy Jennings and Rob Ritrovato recorded their first carries of the season.

In addition to seeing some new faces at running back, Temple also sprinkled in some new looks at quarterback on Saturday. While Nutile started, redshirt-sophomore Anthony Russo and redshirt-freshman Todd Centeio saw the field on two drives in 2-quarterback packages. Centeio saw time against Villanova but Russo’s pass attempts were the first of his career. Russo finished the game 2-of-4 for 24 yards while Centeio’s lone pass attempt fell incomplete.

“We had that little package to get some guys in there and give them something different to look at,” offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude told reporters after the game. “Both of those guys had a really good camp and it was an opportunity to get them out there…I think we got some good mileage out of it.”

On both drives that featured the Russo/Centeio package, Nutile returned to the field on third down. While the Owls picked up the first down in the first half, Nutile threw an incomplete pass on third down in the fourth quarter to force a Temple punt. Reinserting Nutile under center was not responsible for halting the drive’s momentum, Patenaude said.

“We practice it that way (with reinserting Nutile for third down) all week,” Patenaude said. “It wasn’t any surprise that was what we were going to do. When you practice it like that and you put it out there out front, I don’t think it’s a big deal when Frank goes right back in there.”

While the sample size was small, Russo made a couple of plays and showed flashes of why he was originally committed to Rutgers and drew late interest from LSU. Still, despite Russo’s progress, Nutile’s status in the program has not changed, Collins said.

“Frank Nutile is the leader of this program and does a great job,” Collins said. “He’s competitive and we just have to do a great job of protecting him, distributing the ball around and getting our playmakers out in space.”

“[Nutile is] very, very conscious of performing and being the best he can possibly be,” Patenaude added. “He takes it very personally and owns up to things. It’s not Frank. Can he play a little bit better? Sure. I could call a better game… As a coordinator, I have to go back in and ask, ‘Do we have too much in? Are we overburdening them?’”

On defense, Temple failed to sack Jackson even once and recorded just two tackles for a loss. The lack of pressure was not helped by the departure of redshirt-sophomore defensive end Quincy Roche, who left the game with an undisclosed injury for two quarters but returned in the fourth quarter. Roche's injury, combined with the season-opening injury to Dana Levine, forced Temple to rely heavily on walk-on Zach Mesday and even use Armstead at defensive end.

Up next for Temple is its first road game of the year against a Maryland team that beat No. 23 Texas last week. After that, Temple will have a short week before its first conference game of the year against Tulsa on September 20. All of a sudden, after losing two games that were penciled in as wins coming into the season, Temple will need to win six of its last 10 games to have a chance at going to its fourth straight bowl game. In order to have any chance at accomplishing that goal, Temple must take things on a week-by-week approach, senior safety Delvon Randall said.

“Being 0-2 has never happened to me since I’ve been here,” Randall, who led Temple with nine tackles, told reporters after the game. “We have to overcome the adversity. There’s ups and downs to football throughout the season. It’s a long season. We can always come back and continue to try to go 1-0 every week… We’re going to try to do the same thing and just execute better.”