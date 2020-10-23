By the Numbers: Memphis
Temple faces its biggest challenge of the season yet as the Owls travel south to face the high-octane Memphis Tigers on Saturday. OwlScoop.com utilized Pro Football Focus, Rivals' recruiting rankin...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news