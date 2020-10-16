By the Numbers: USF
Following a 31-29 loss to Navy, Temple will look to bounce back and get its first win of the season when the Owls host the South Florida Bulls on Saturday. OwlScoop.com utilized Pro Football Focus'...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news