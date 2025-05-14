Cal forward Spencer Mahoney returns to East Coast, signs with Temple

Former California and Washington State forward Spencer Mahoney, a New York native, returned to the East Coast when he committed to Temple on Wednesday.

Mahoney spent his senior season at St. Benedict's in Newark after playing for Iona Prep and Xavierian High School earlier in his high school career. After graduating from St. Benedict's, Mahoney spent a prep year at Red Rock Academy in Nevada. With Red Rock the 6-foot-9, 230-pound Mahoney emerged as a sharpshooting threat, as evident by a performance against Spire Academy in which he went 8-of-9 from three-point range.

Mahoney eventually signed with Washington State as a member of the Class of 2023 over offers from Syracuse, St. John's, Wichita State and Texas A&M. Mahoney redshirted his lone year in Pullman, however, and entered the transfer portal last April. Ultimately, the Brooklyn native chose to stay on the West Coast and sign with Cal.

Mahoney appeared in 27 games with the Golden Bears last season and averaged 1.5 points and a rebound per game off the bench. During a 10-game stretch from November 24 through December 11, Mahoney carved out a role as a redshirt-freshman and averaged 9.5 minutes, 3.2 points and 1.8 rebounds per game. As Cal entered into conference play, however, Mahoney's role decreased as Cal coach Mark Madsen shortened his rotation. Mahoney did provide a spark in a 77-68 win over Florida State when he grabbed three offensive rebounds in just three minutes.

Mahoney is the son of former Columbia forward Kurt Mahoney, who played for the Lions form 1978 through 1981 and scored 652 points in his career.

Mahoney, who will have three years of eligibility left, joins a Temple class that features transfers Derrian Ford, Jamai Felt, CJ Hines, Masiah Gilyard and Gavin Griffiths as well as incoming 2025 freshmen Cam Wallace (Westtown School) and Ayuba Bryant (Belgium).