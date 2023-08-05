Prior to Camden Price's arrival to North Philadelphia during the summer of 2022, Temple had been struggling to find an answer at kicker.

But after a strong season from the Miami transfer, Stan Drayton and his Temple staff have a true weapon at the placekicker position for the first time in several years.

Last season, Price did not make his first appearance for the Owls until Week 5 against Memphis after Drayton's staff made the decision to bench third-year kicker Rory Bell, who had converted just 14 of his 23 field goal attempts (60.87%) in 29 college games.

Price spent four years at Miami but attempted just seven field goals and 23 extra points before transferring to Temple. Despite that limited track record, Price quickly established himself as the primary placekicker once he got the call against the Tigers. Price never looked back from there, as he converted 13 of 14 field-goal attempts and 18 of 19 extra points.

Expectations for Price are high going into 2023, as he was named to the Lou Groza Award watchlist. That award is part of the National College Football Awards Association and is given annually to the top college football placekicker in the United States.



