Camden Price stepped out onto the field for his fourth extra point attempt after a Edward Saydee 27-yard touchdown rush in the fourth quarter and put it between the uprights for his career-high 18th point of the game in Temple’s 54-28 win over USF Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field.

Those 18 points were the most from a Temple kicker in a single game in the program’s history, and his four made field goals were the most for an Owls placekicker since Brandon McManus, now with the Denver Broncos, made four in Temple’s 31-24 win over Villanova back in 2010.

“That’s awesome to hear,” Price said. “I look up to Brandon. He’s had a great NFL career.”

Price, who arrived at Temple this summer as a graduate transfer from Miami, is back in a starting role for the first time since 2019 with the Hurricanes, and Price talked about how helpful the team has been since transferring to Temple.

“I love it here. The team has been very welcoming, the guys, my roommates, everyone,” Price said. “It’s nice to get back out on the field. I haven’t kicked in a game (as a starter) since 2019, so it’s been nice to kind of live out my dream and write my story.”

Price was once regarded as one of the top kicking prospects in the country at Maryland’s Archbishop Spauldnig High School, where Kornblue Kicking regarded him as the No. 10 high school kicker in the country. As a redshirt freshman at Miami in that 2019 season, Price converted 6 of his 7 field goal attempts and all 18 of his extra points, but he eventually lost the starting kicking job there in 2020 to Jose Borregales, who eventually signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, before backing up Borregales’ brother, Andres, in 2021. Over those last two seasons, Price kicked sparingly and hit 4 of 5 extra points in three games.

Price arrived at Temple in mid-August and initially backed up sophomore Rory Bell coming out of camp, but he earned the right to start in Temple’s 24-3 loss at Memphis on Oct. 1, hit a 47-yard field goal there into the wind, and has taken the starting role and done so in stride.

The 6-foot-1, 175 pound kicker has been perfect on all 10 of his PATs and has gone 10 of 11 on his field goal attempts this season as well, with a long of 49 yards at UCF that had plenty of leg.

Four of those 10 field goals came Saturday against USF, and three came in the first half and helped carry the Owls before they erupted for their five second-half touchdowns.

“His level of confidence is through the roof,” Temple head coach Stan Drayton said. “He really believes fully in his capabilities of what he can do to help us win ball games. You got to love that in a kicker who feels that they can make it anywhere on a football field.”

In the first three drives for Temple’s offense, the Owls were stopped in the red zone and had to settle for field goals. Price talked about how he deals with the pressure of knowing it’s on him to put points on the board for the drive.

Price also credited his team for helping make kicks easier for him with strong execution, allowing him to stay in a rhythm.

“Sometimes it’s just that first kick,” Price said, “getting it out of the way, kind of getting in the rhythm. It’s nice to have a really great snapper and holder so I don’t really have to think about it.”

Although the rebuilding Owls are 3-6 after Saturday’s win and would have to upset Houston, Cincinnati and ECU to become bowl-eligible, Price’s contributions have been a bright spot at a position where Temple needed help. Although Bell did hit a 55-yard kick at Cincinnati last season, he was otherwise inconsistent and converted just 9 of his 16 field goal attempts.

Bell still handles kickoffs for Temple. In Price, Temple might have a kicker who can make some clutch kicks down the stretch.

“The kids got ice in his veins,” Drayton said. “He doesn’t flinch.”