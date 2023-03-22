For Cameron Ruiz, Temple’s annual Pro Day meant more to him because of the adversity he faced along the way.

The chance to show what he could do Wednesday in front of NFL scouts was an added bonus for the former Owls cornerback.

Ruiz told reporters that he fractured his pelvic bone at the end of the 2021 season. It was the same injury Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagoviloa suffered at Alabama in 2019.

The injury forced Ruiz to learn how to walk and play football again.

“I had to use a walker,” Ruiz said. “I was 23 and using a walker. Like, no one ever thought that [would happen]. I had to learn how to walk and run again, how to cut again, jump - everything.”

Prior to the injury, Ruiz was a reliable part of Temple's defense and started all 11 games and tallied 34 total tackles in 2021 after arriving as a transfer from Northwestern, where he played three previous seasons in the Big Ten.

Following the injury, however, Ruiz was moved into a supporting cast role this past season and didn’t start a single game. He finished the 2022 season with only 12 total tackles.

Moving to his new role was different, but Ruiz said he was able to adapt and not let it affect his love and support for his teammates.

“It was hard in 2021,” Ruiz said. “I started for 11 games and missed one from the injury, and this season I had to put back on that role and become more of a role player, but I didn’t care less about the team either. I still embraced my role. It was obviously different, but I still love my guys and love the team. I want the best for us, so I took advantage of every opportunity.”

Now after a long process of rehab and hard work, Ruiz still has the opportunity to take his best shot at playing in the NFL in spite of what he has been through.

Coming into Temple’s Pro Day, Ruiz admitted to being nervous.

“Of course there were nerves, I care about this,” Ruiz said. “But to prove that I can bounce back, that is what I wanted to do, and I feel like I’ve done that. I was grateful to perform in front of scouts. It’s a kid's lifelong dream. Everybody’s dream is to play, get a chance, get drafted, get signed, and get to minicamp. Everything is big.

“I feel like I showcased that I can bounce back from a crazy traumatic injury. A lot of people can’t bounce back from it, so I’m pretty proud of what I’ve overcome. I’m pretty happy with my performance.”

The 5-foot, 9-inch 181-pound cornerback finished his Pro Day with a 10-foot, 9-inch broad jump, a 34.5-inch vertical jump, 14 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press, and a 4.55-second 40-yard dash time.

While Ruiz has come a long way from where he was this time a year ago, he is confident that he will continue to improve and is excited to see where things go in the future.

“I’m so grateful for coming back from it and being able to do everything I can do,” Ruiz said. “This stuff I’m doing, I couldn’t do a year ago, so it’s a big deal for me. … I felt really good, I definitely am very optimistic about how I can improve on things. I get stronger, faster, and I feel like the sky is the limit.”