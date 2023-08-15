This was the first media session since the announcement of Temple’s newest single digits. Seven players were added to the list, bringing the total to nine on the roster and one open spot left.

Martin-Robinson was one of those players named by his teammates as one of the leaders of the squad. The graduate student, who is entering his sixth season on North Broad street, has dealt with a lot of physical and mental setbacks throughout his career. For him, this was a milestone.

“Coming into Temple, I had three goals, and being a single digit was definitely the top goal for me,” Martin-Robinson said. “So I'm honored to be selected by my teammates for this position and this status on the team.”

Martin-Robinson was a go-to for the Owls last season, finishing 2022 with 33 receptions for 366 yards and two touchdowns. He and fellow tight end Jordan Smith shined, particularly in the second half of the season when both were healthy.

Now, as the depth in the tight end room grows, Martin-Robinson has become a leader for his newer teammates, especially Peter Clarke, Reese Clark and Landon Morris. This is a role he relishes and hopes he can push towards his other goal: winning a championship.

“The three goals I had coming in at Temple, number one being getting a single digit, two being winning a ring and three being scoring a touchdown,” Martin-Robinson said. “I really want to check off that last box, especially since this is my last go-around with Temple. I really want to make it special with my teammates and give them my all and be available the whole time.”

You can hear the full sessions with Martin-Robinson, Wright and Hubbard below:

David Martin-Robinson

Dante Wright

Darvon Hubbard

Here are excerpts from the availability:

Martin-Robinson on transfer tight end Landon Morris’ impact despite not being able to play this season due to NCAA transfer rules:

“Landon’s still on the younger side, so he's learning from us veterans. But, he's also pushing us at the same time because he has really good athletic ability, making plays and inspiring everyone else in the room to keep making plays. In the tight end room, we set the standard. You might not always see us be the most excited when one of us makes a great play because that's something that we expect in our room, and they're just hoping to set that standard.”

Martin Robinson on Peter Clarke and Reese Clark:

“Really excited about Peter. He's a hard worker, high-energy guy, always talking, lets his presence be known all the time. And he just wants to learn everything that he can, and he has a really high drive to get onto the field. He's shown a lot with his hands. So far this camp, he's been able to make a lot of plays with his hands. And he's definitely learning and getting better as a blocker every single day.

“I'm really excited about Reese, as well, because he's come such a long way with just the details of the playbook and learning the position so that he can give himself an opportunity to be on the field. As anyone knows that watches him, he has some really great athletic ability. He's gonna make plays for us as long as he knows what he needs to do. I’m really proud of him, taking the strides that he has with the playbook.”

Wright on adjusting to OC Danny Langsdorf’s offense:

“He wants me to know all the receiver positions, and he wants me to be very fluid with inside, outside. Those early conversations with Coach Langs, he let me know that he wants me to know pretty much everything… This offseason has been really good for me and just learning one position at a time, just being intentional, being focused and not just taking days off. I gotta stay on top of my game and just keep learning the playbook.”

Hubbard on competing with running back Edward Saydee:

“We push each other to new heights, honestly. It's like every day, even in the game, we come and talk to each other we see, we don't see. We work together on a lot of these things. But we also compete at the same time. If we're going against each other, he knows it's gonna take everything in him to beat me and vice versa. We have a lot of respect for each other too. I think that plays a huge part in it.”

Hubbard on his relationship with the offensive line:

“I think it’s just more cohesiveness. We're closer than we were last year. This is our second year on offense, so I think everybody's knowledge has went up. Instead of thinking, we're able to actually play and really cut it loose because we know we know the things now, we know the looks, we know what to look for. Because we've been together now for, this will be our second season, I think that we built that cohesiveness, and I think that's the reason why we're rolling on right now.”