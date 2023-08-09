Kicker Camden Price, defensive lineman Allan Haye and offensive lineman Diego Barajas spoke to reporters following Temple’s Tuesday preseason practice at Chodoff Field.

The biggest news was an announcement from Price. Before taking questions, Price gave an opening statement, saying he was partnering with the ALS Hope Foundation, which is stationed in Philadelphia, to start his “Kick for a Cause” fundraiser. Those who want to participate can pledge a donation each time Temple’s kicking team scores points.

Price’s goal is $25,000 before the end of the season.

Price got the idea from Michigan kicker Jake Moody, who had a similar fundraiser for cancer research. Price wants to use his platform to make a difference in his last season in college football.

“After talking about it with some of my teammates and coaches, it is pretty crazy to see how prevalent it is and how many people do have connections here,” Price said about choosing the ALS Hope Foundation. “I wasn't aware of all the things that come with ALS and how vicious and tough it is on the families. It really struck a nerve for me, and I feel passionate about it.”

He mentioned his website with information on where to donate would be published later in the week.

This was both Haye’s and Barajas’ first time talking to the media at Temple. Haye transferred from Miami last winter, and Barajas transferred from California’s Laney College. Haye brings some much-needed depth to the defensive line, and Barajas has been pointed out throughout the offseason as a standout newcomer on the offensive line.

You can listen to the full press conference on OwlScoop.com. Below are some excerpts from the media session.

Haye, who started playing football in 10th grade, on what separated him in high school:

“People that were playing since they were kids, they didn't have the mental aspect that I had because I break the game down all the way to the bone. That's the only way where I could be able to play fast. That's what I had to do early on. Film, all that stuff that we're being taught now in college, I had been doing in high school so that I could catch up with everybody else.”

Haye on his relationship with the defensive and offensive line:

“I've been working, getting close with the D-line, getting close with the whole defense and the rest of the team, especially like the offensive side of the ball with the o-line. We've all been jelling, especially over the summer break. We have a lot of time because, when coaches go on vacation, it’s just us here, so we jell together. I know everybody's name, everybody knows my name. Nobody’s torn. Everybody's close. We're all brothers.”

Barajas on his transition from Laney College to Temple:

“I came in January. I was really homesick. I would come in and get my stuff done. I wouldn't really talk to a lot of people. I just wanted to get my workouts done, go to class and go home because I was still like, ‘Wow, I'm all across the country.’ My family's all the way back there and now, I'm starting a new chapter in my life. It was kind of difficult for me to comprehend. But as time went by, I got close to my teammates. And I realized that now I'm in this position, I have to walk in and actually go through with it. So I think that helped me from being homesick and it definitely kept me on the right track.”

Barajas on this offensive line unit versus previous Temple squads:

“I have watched film of the teams in the past and how they carry themselves. If I'm comparing our team from when I came in and spring and now, I think we are the most improved when it comes to knowing our plays. Every day, we're getting better at one thing, whether it's communication or pad level or reading certain coverages. In the spring, we started off a bit slow. I think we didn't trust each other like we should have. I don't think we had the chemistry like we have now. I think our chemistry now is very, very potent. So yes, I think we are more improved now than we were back in spring.”

Price on his kicking range and some goals for this season:

“So, we actually got new balls this season, and I'm a big fan of them. They're popping off my foot. We really haven’t gone too much range. I practice getting the operation, getting the guys set up. I've kicked a couple 55s here and there off the sticks and with some distance. Depending on the gameday atmosphere and everything, I'd like to say I'm consistent 52 and in regardless of anything. And with a little wind, it's 57, 58. We'll see.

“I hope the coaches give me an opportunity to kick a long one or maybe a game winner or something like that. I haven't had that on my belt yet in my career, so I’ve still got some unfinished business.”